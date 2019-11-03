CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 2, 2019

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

213 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-040015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

213 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...76 to 86 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 48 higher elevations...43 to

49 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...76 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 48 higher elevations...44 to

49 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...74 to 84 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 53. Highs

59 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 52. Highs

58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 84 48 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-040015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

213 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost early in the morning. Sunny. Highs 63 to

74. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 75. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 43. Highs

58 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 43. Highs

56 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 72 29 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-040015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

213 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 77 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

around 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

around 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 84 40 84 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 81 46 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-040015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

213 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

52. Highs around 73.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 79 47 79 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 79 46 79 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 77 43 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-040015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

213 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 77. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

52. Highs around 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 77 44 77 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 77 43 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-040015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

213 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost early in the morning. Sunny. Highs 74 to

80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 74.

Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 74. Lows

41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 79 42 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-040015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

213 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Light winds becoming northwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 78. Lows

42 to 52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77. Lows

42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 76 43 77 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 76 44 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-040015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

213 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...76 to 83 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...75 to

83 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...74 to 82 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 55. Highs

58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 53. Highs

58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 69 47 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ064-040015-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

213 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 81. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 81. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 80. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 55.

Highs 65 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to

56. Highs 64 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 76 42 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-040015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

213 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 82. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 82. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 81. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

45 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 75 50 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-040015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

213 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to

55. Highs 68 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 72 45 73 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 75 47 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-040015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

213 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 73. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 47. Highs

53 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 46. Highs

52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 70 28 70 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 69 31 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ069-040015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

213 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...66 to 76 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 28 to 43 higher elevations...37 to

52 lower elevations. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...66 to

76 lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 43 higher elevations...38 to

53 lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...66 to

76 lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

49. Highs 55 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 66 46 67 / 0 0 0

