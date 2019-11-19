CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 18, 2019

_____

652 FPUS56 KSTO 191110

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

310 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-200130-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

310 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...59 to 67 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 34 to 49 higher

elevations...42 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...

60 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 28 to 43 higher

elevations...36 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...59 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 46. Highs 54 to

69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45. Highs

45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 66 50 65 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ014-200130-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

310 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 47 to 57. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows 23 to 38. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 44 to 54. Prevailing

northeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 19 to 31. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Prevailing east winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 36.

Highs 51 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 18 to 32.

Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 56 27 54 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ015-200130-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

310 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 67. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 42 to 52. North winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 64 to 70. North winds 15 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 36 to 46. North

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 65. North winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

around 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 68 42 67 / 10 10 0

RED BLUFF 68 48 68 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-200130-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

310 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67. Northwest winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds

10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 68. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 37 to 47. North

winds 10 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 66. Lows 34 to

44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

around 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 67 45 69 / 0 10 0

OROVILLE 67 46 69 / 10 10 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 66 45 69 / 0 10 0

$$

=

CAZ017-200130-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

310 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

70. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 65 to 71. North winds

10 to 20 mph...except north 15 to 30 mph west of the Sacramento

River. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

West of the Sacramento River, gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 46. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. North winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 66. Lows 34 to

44.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 66. Lows 34 to

44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 68 46 69 / 0 10 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 68 47 70 / 0 10 0

$$

=

CAZ018-200130-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

310 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

69. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows 34 to

44.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 69. Lows 34 to

44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 69 47 69 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-200130-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

310 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to

71. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 66. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 68. Lows 34 to

44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 68 43 67 / 0 10 0

MODESTO 68 45 65 / 0 10 0

$$

=

CAZ063-200130-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

310 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...60 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 34 to 49 higher

elevations...43 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...

60 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 32 to 46.

Prevailing north winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...59 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 53 to 68. Lows 34 to

49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48. Highs

46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 53 41 51 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-200130-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

310 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62 higher elevations...57 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53. Prevailing north winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 53 to 63 higher elevations...

60 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 34 to 49.

Prevailing north winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 66. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 57 to 71. Lows 34 to

49.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 71. Lows

34 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 60 39 63 / 0 10 0

$$

=

CAZ066-200130-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

310 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to

67. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.

Lows 41 to 55. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 56 to 68. Prevailing north

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 37 to 51. Prevailing

northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 70. Lows 37 to

51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 50. Highs

52 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 62 52 62 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ067-200130-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

310 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler. Highs 59 to 67. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 39 to 49. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 68. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 47. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 35 to

47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 46. Highs

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 60 42 60 / 10 10 0

JACKSON 63 43 63 / 10 10 10

$$

=

CAZ068-200130-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

310 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 60.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. At lower

elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the evening. At

higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows 26 to 41. Snow level 6000 feet.

Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 41 to 56. Prevailing

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 23 to 38.

Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57. Prevailing east winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38. Highs

47 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38. Highs

38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 55 25 51 / 20 20 0

CHESTER 53 27 49 / 20 20 0

$$

=

CAZ069-200130-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

310 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 44 to

59 higher elevations...54 to 64 lower elevations. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph...except southwest 15 to 30 mph over ridges.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 25 to 40 higher elevations...37 to 49 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 7000 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts

to around 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...50 to

60 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Colder. Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...33 to 45 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Prevailing east winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...

50 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 46 to 61. Lows 27 to

42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41. Highs

41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 53 39 49 / 10 20 10

$$

=

