CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 25, 2019
_____
669 FPUS56 KSTO 261115
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
315 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
CAZ013-270115-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
315 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM
PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...At higher elevations, a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then heavy snow in the afternoon. At lower elevations,
snow and heavy rain in the afternoon. Highs 24 to 36 higher
elevations...33 to 41 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 3 to
9 inches. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
south with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Heavy snow in the evening, then snow showers after
midnight. Windy. Lows 22 to 34. Snow accumulation of 6 to
11 inches lower elevations...except 14 to 19 inches higher
elevations. Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 60 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs 25 to 39 higher
elevations...35 to 43 lower elevations. No snow accumulation
lower elevations...1 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level
2000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after
midnight. Colder. Lows 15 to 30 higher elevations...22 to
35 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up
to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 1500 feet. Prevailing
south winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow
showers in the morning. Highs 27 to 42 higher elevations...38 to
46 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 13 to 28.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 26 to 41.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 19 to
34.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Not as cool.
Highs 30 to 45.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers
likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 42.
Highs 34 to 49.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Not as
cool. Highs 37 to 52.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 38 32 41 / 100 100 60
$$
=
CAZ014-270115-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
315 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM
PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Snow in the afternoon. Colder. Highs 26 to 32. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Prevailing southeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers after midnight.
Breezy. Lows 18 to 28. Snow accumulation of 3 to 9 inches.
Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs 27 to 35. Snow accumulation of
1 to 2 inches. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.
Colder. Lows 5 to 18. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Highs 26 to 34. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 3 to 16.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 24 to 32.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
7 to 21.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs
28 to 36.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with snow showers likely. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Lows 17 to 31.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate
snow accumulations possible. Highs 33 to 41. Lows 19 to 34.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
36 to 44.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 30 23 33 / 90 100 80
$$
=
CAZ015-270115-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
315 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Rain and snow in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 39 to 47.
No snow accumulation. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
showers after midnight. Windy. Lows 31 to 37. Snow accumulation
3 to 5 inches lower elevations...except no snow accumulation
higher elevations. South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around
55 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 49. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows 25 to 35. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning. Highs around 46. North winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 31.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 45.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows 27 to 37.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
around 44.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 31 to 41.
Highs around 49.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to 46.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 41 31 44 / 90 100 50
RED BLUFF 43 34 47 / 90 100 30
$$
=
CAZ016-270115-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
315 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs around 48. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the
south with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers likely after
midnight. Windy. Lows 34 to 40. Southeast winds 20 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 55 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 51. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 29 to 37. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in
the morning. Highs around 46. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 46.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
30 to 38.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
around 45.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows
36 to 46. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 46 36 47 / 70 100 40
OROVILLE 49 36 47 / 70 100 50
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 49 38 49 / 70 100 60
$$
=
CAZ017-270115-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
315 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 47 to
53. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the south with gusts to
around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows around 39. Southeast winds 20 to
35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the south 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 53. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 32 to 38. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east
up to 10 mph after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. North winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 51.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
31 to 39.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
46 to 52.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows
38 to 48. Highs 50 to 55.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 52 41 51 / 70 100 70
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 52 41 51 / 60 100 60
$$
=
CAZ018-270115-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
315 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 50 to
56. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows 38 to 44. South winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 51. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Colder. Lows 31 to 39. South winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
32 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 37 to 45.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs around 55.
Lows 37 to 47.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 53 41 52 / 60 100 30
$$
=
CAZ019-270115-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
315 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 57. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 36 to 44. Southeast winds 10 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 45 to 52. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Colder. Lows 30 to 40. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in
the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 50. East winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 27 to 37.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 51.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
30 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
47 to 53.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Breezy. Lows
37 to 47. Highs 51 to 57.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows
40 to 50.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 54 40 50 / 50 100 70
MODESTO 55 41 50 / 30 100 70
$$
=
CAZ063-270115-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
315 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM
PST WEDNESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...At higher elevations, a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then snow in the afternoon. At lower elevations, rain
and snow in the afternoon. Highs 27 to 42 higher elevations...
38 to 46 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches lower
elevations...except 2 to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level
2500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing northwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around 50 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Heavy snow and heavy rain in the evening, then rain
and snow showers after midnight. Windy. Lows 23 to 35 higher
elevations...31 to 38 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 1 to
7 inches lower elevations...except 7 to 12 inches higher
elevations. Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 70 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 26 to 41 higher elevations...40 to 46 lower
elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to
2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing west
winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Colder. Lows 17 to 31 higher elevations...26 to
37 lower elevations. Snow level 1500 feet. Prevailing northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow
showers in the morning. Highs 25 to 40 higher elevations...39 to
45 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 32.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 27 to 42.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
21 to 36.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Not as cool.
Highs 30 to 45.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers
likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 29 to 44.
Highs 35 to 50.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Not as
cool. Highs 38 to 53.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 33 30 33 / 100 100 30
$$
=
CAZ064-270115-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
315 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM
PST WEDNESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 47 higher
elevations...44 to 53 lower elevations. No snow accumulation
lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level
2500 feet. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the southwest with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, heavy rain in the evening, then
rain showers likely after midnight. At higher elevations, heavy
rain and heavy snow in the evening, then rain and snow showers
after midnight. Breezy. Lows 31 to 39. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...3 to 8 inches higher elevations. Snow level
3000 feet after midnight. Prevailing southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 55 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then a chance of snow showers, a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 43 higher
elevations...40 to 52 lower elevations. No snow accumulation
lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level
2500 feet. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Colder. Lows 23 to 38. Snow level 2000 feet.
Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the morning. Highs 32 to 42 higher elevations...
39 to 49 lower elevations. Snow level 1500 feet. Prevailing north
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 49.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
27 to 39.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
37 to 47.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows
32 to 47. Highs 43 to 53.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 45 33 42 / 100 100 40
$$
=
CAZ066-270115-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
315 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 PM PST THURSDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 48. Snow
accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 1500 feet. Prevailing
east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south with gusts to
around 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Heavy snow and heavy rain in the evening, then rain
and snow showers after midnight. Windy. Lows 30 to 38. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 6 inches lower elevations...except 8 to
13 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing
south winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 36 to 46. No
snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher
elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Colder. Lows 24 to 39. Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing
east winds up to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs 35 to 45. Snow level 1000 feet. Prevailing east
winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 21 to 36.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
26 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 37 to 47.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Lows 32 to 44.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 41 to 55.
Lows 33 to 48.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 43 34 41 / 90 100 60
$$
=
CAZ067-270115-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
315 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 PM PST THURSDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the afternoon.
Highs 39 to 51. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to
2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing
northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Windy. Lows 30 to 40. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...4 to 10 inches higher elevations.
Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 50 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain
showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 36 to 46. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...1 to 6 inches higher elevations. Snow level
2500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Colder. Lows 24 to 38. Little or no snow accumulation
lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level
2000 feet. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 36 to 48. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...
up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing
east winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Colder. Lows 21 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs 35 to 47.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
23 to 37.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 38 to 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows
33 to 48. Highs 44 to 54.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 41 33 38 / 80 100 80
JACKSON 47 36 43 / 60 100 90
$$
=
CAZ068-270115-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
315 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
PST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Snow in the afternoon. Highs 22 to 37. Snow accumulation
of 1 to 4 inches lower elevations...except 2 to 6 inches higher
elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
south with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Heavy snow in the evening, then snow showers after
midnight. Windy. Lows 17 to 32. Snow accumulation of 14 to
20 inches. Prevailing south winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 65 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs 23 to 38. Snow accumulation of
2 to 8 inches. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Colder. Lows 9 to 24. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in
the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs 23 to 38. Little or no snow accumulation lower
elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 6 to 21.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 21 to 36.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
10 to 25.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Not as
cold. Highs 24 to 39.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Heavy snow accumulations
possible. Lows 19 to 34.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate
snow accumulations possible. Highs 29 to 44. Lows 21 to 36.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Not as cool.
Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 32 to 47.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 33 22 32 / 90 100 80
CHESTER 28 20 31 / 90 100 80
$$
=
CAZ069-270115-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
315 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 PM PST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with snow in
the afternoon. Highs 24 to 39 higher elevations...34 to 44 lower
elevations. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Prevailing
northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south with gusts to
around 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Heavy snow. Windy. Lows 13 to 28 higher elevations...
27 to 33 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 15 to 21 inches.
Prevailing south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph...
except southwest 30 to 50 mph with gusts to around 70 mph over
ridges.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Breezy. Highs 19 to 34 higher
elevations...31 to 39 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 7 to
12 inches. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Over ridges...
prevailing southwest winds 25 to 40 mph decreasing to 20 to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder. Lows 9 to
24 higher elevations...20 to 32 lower elevations. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Prevailing southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Highs 19 to 34 higher elevations...31 to 39 lower elevations.
Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Lows 10 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs 21 to 36.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
11 to 26.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Not as
cold. Highs 27 to 42.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers
likely. Breezy. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 25 to
40. Highs 32 to 47.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
34 to 49.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 32 26 29 / 80 100 90
$$
=
_____
