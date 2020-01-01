CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
245 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
CAZ013-020100-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
245 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of
rain in the morning. At higher elevations, a chance of rain in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 41 to 53 higher elevations...53 to 59 lower
elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 40 higher
elevations...35 to 43 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
42 to 57 higher elevations...55 to 61 lower elevations.
Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 43 higher elevations...
38 to 45 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 45 to 59. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows 30 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 38 to 53.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 39.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 38 to 53.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40.
Highs 40 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 58 42 60 / 20 0 0
CAZ014-020100-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
245 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs 42 to 48. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 24 to 33. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 42 to 48. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 48 to
54. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 28 to
37.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 38 to 44.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 22 to 31.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 37 to 44. Lows 20 to 31.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to 47. Lows
20 to 30.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 46 29 46 / 20 0 0
CAZ015-020100-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
245 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Cooler. Highs around 58. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. North winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 62. North winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around
43.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 55.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 56. Lows 34 to
40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 59 38 63 / 10 0 0
RED BLUFF 58 40 64 / 10 0 0
CAZ016-020100-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
245 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 57. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 58. South winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
41 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
around 56.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 57. Lows 34 to
43.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 57 39 61 / 10 0 0
OROVILLE 57 39 60 / 10 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 58 38 60 / 0 0 0
CAZ017-020100-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
245 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around
58. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. North winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 57. Lows 33 to
40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 59 43 60 / 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 58 41 61 / 0 0 0
CAZ018-020100-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
245 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around
60. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. West winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 59. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 57.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 57. Lows 33 to
41.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 60 40 62 / 0 0 0
CAZ019-020100-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
245 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around
59. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph with gusts to
around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
56 to 62. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts to around
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 53 to 59. Lows 34 to
44.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 60 43 61 / 0 0 0
MODESTO 59 43 59 / 0 0 0
CAZ063-020100-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
245 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs 45 to 59. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 44. Prevailing
northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
47 to 62. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Prevailing
northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 59. Prevailing south winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows
30 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 38 to 53.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 40.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 25 to
40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 50 36 52 / 10 0 0
CAZ064-020100-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
245 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Prevailing northwest
winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
52 to 62. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Prevailing north
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 36 to
44.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
45 to 57.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 45 to 59. Lows 31 to
40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 54 36 55 / 10 0 0
CAZ066-020100-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
245 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs 49 to 57. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
53 to 61. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Prevailing east
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 38 to
48.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Colder. Lows 32 to 44.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 46 to 58. Lows 31 to
44.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 53 43 59 / 10 0 0
CAZ067-020100-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
245 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59. Light winds becoming west
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Prevailing east
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
50 to 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 35 to 43.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 32 to
43.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 52 37 57 / 10 0 0
JACKSON 56 40 57 / 0 0 0
CAZ068-020100-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
245 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs 37 to 52. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 24 to 39. Prevailing
northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
39 to 54. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41. Prevailing east
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58. Prevailing
east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows 25 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
34 to 49.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Colder. Lows 22 to 37.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 48.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 19 to 34.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 36.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 47 27 48 / 10 0 0
CHESTER 45 24 46 / 20 0 0
CAZ069-020100-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
245 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...47 to
55 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Over ridges...
prevailing northwest winds 10 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 20 to 35 higher
elevations...33 to 41 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph...except north
10 to 25 mph over ridges.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...
50 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38 higher elevations...
36 to 44 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56 higher
elevations...53 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Colder. Lows 22 to 37.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 35 to 50. Lows 21 to
36.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 47 34 50 / 10 0 0
