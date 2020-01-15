CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 14, 2020
_____
400 FPUS56 KSTO 151030
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
230 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
CAZ013-160100-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
230 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
PST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs
30 to 42 higher elevations...40 to 46 lower elevations. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.
Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, rain likely in the evening, then
heavy rain after midnight. At higher elevations, rain and a
chance of snow in the evening, then heavy snow and heavy rain
after midnight. Lows 27 to 39. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...5 to 11 inches higher elevations. Snow level
2500 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 50 mph.
.THURSDAY...At lower elevations, heavy rain in the morning, then
rain showers, snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. At higher elevations, heavy snow and heavy rain in the
morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 29 to
41 higher elevations...39 to 45 lower elevations. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...7 to 12 inches higher elevations.
Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows 23 to
35 higher elevations...30 to 38 lower elevations. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations.
Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 28 to 40 higher elevations...39 to 45 lower elevations.
Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch
higher elevations. Snow level 1500 feet. Prevailing south winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows 26 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
32 to 46.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 29 to 41.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Not
as cool. Highs 38 to 53.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 43.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs 38 to 53. Lows 29 to 44.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 44 39 43 / 30 100 100
$$
=
CAZ014-160100-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
230 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM
PST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs 34 to 41. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 26 to 34. Prevailing
south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Heavy snow in the morning, then snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs 31 to 39. Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches.
Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the
morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder.
Lows 20 to 28. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs
30 to 38. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
20 to 29.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 34 to 42.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain and snow showers. Lows 26 to 35. Highs 39 to 47.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 35.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain showers. Highs 40 to 48. Lows 26 to 36.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 39 to 47.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 38 30 36 / 20 60 100
$$
=
CAZ015-160100-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
230 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 51.
Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Breezy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Heavy rain in the morning, then rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 46.
South winds 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 33 to 39. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 44 to 50. South winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
around 38.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 46 to 51.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 57.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs around 56. Lows 38 to 45.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 48 39 47 / 20 90 100
RED BLUFF 49 41 48 / 10 80 100
$$
=
CAZ016-160100-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
230 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 42.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 48. Southeast
winds 15 to 30 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 34 to 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 46 to 52. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
48 to 54.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 38 to
43.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 58.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 57. Lows 39 to 47.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 50 42 48 / 10 50 100
OROVILLE 51 43 49 / 10 30 100
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 51 42 49 / 0 20 90
$$
=
CAZ017-160100-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
230 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows around 42. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 46 to 52. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows around 38. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs 48 to 55. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 39.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
50 to 58.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows 37 to 43.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58. Lows
37 to 43.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 58.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain showers. Lows around 44. Highs around 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 52 42 50 / 0 10 90
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 52 42 50 / 0 10 90
$$
=
CAZ018-160100-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
230 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 53. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows 39 to 44. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 51. South
winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows around 38. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 54. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 55.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows 36 to 42.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 58.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 59.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain showers. Lows 41 to 47. Highs around 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 53 41 51 / 0 20 90
$$
=
CAZ019-160100-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
230 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around
52. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 41. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows around 37. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 55. Southeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 39.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 58.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 59.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain showers. Lows around 44. Highs 56 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 53 41 52 / 0 10 100
MODESTO 54 41 52 / 0 0 100
$$
=
CAZ063-160100-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
230 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM
PST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs 29 to 43 higher elevations...around 44 lower
elevations. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast with gusts
to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of rain
and snow likely in the evening, then heavy snow and heavy rain
after midnight. Breezy. Lows 26 to 37 higher elevations...35 to
41 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to
7 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing
south winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 55 mph.
.THURSDAY...At lower elevations, rain in the morning, then rain
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. At
higher elevations, snow and heavy rain in the morning, then rain
and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 27 to 42 higher
elevations...around 44 lower elevations. No snow accumulation
lower elevations...2 to 8 inches higher elevations. Snow level
3000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow
showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 21 to 33 higher elevations...
28 to 36 lower elevations. Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs 27 to 41 higher elevations...40 to 46 lower
elevations. Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows 27 to 39.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Not as
cool. Highs 34 to 49.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 32 to 42.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Not
as cool. Highs 41 to 56.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain showers. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 32 to 44.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 38 to 53.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 36 32 34 / 10 100 100
$$
=
CAZ064-160100-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
230 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM
PST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 50. Prevailing west winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of rain
and snow in the evening, then rain and heavy snow after midnight.
Breezy. Lows 33 to 41. No snow accumulation. Prevailing south
winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph after midnight.
Gusts up to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...At lower elevations, heavy rain in the morning, then
rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
At higher elevations, heavy rain and heavy snow in the morning,
then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 49. No
snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 8 inches higher
elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
40 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 28 to 36. Snow
level 2500 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44 higher elevations...44 to
50 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 41 to 53.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 36 to
42.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 61. Lows
36 to 45.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 60. Lows 37 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
46 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 44 35 43 / 10 90 100
$$
=
CAZ066-160100-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
230 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM
PST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Prevailing south winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows
33 to 43. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches
higher elevations. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Heavy rain and heavy snow in the morning, then rain
showers, snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Windy. Highs 37 to 47. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...6 to 11 inches higher elevations. Prevailing
southeast winds 15 to 30 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows 29 to 41. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to
3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing
south winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs 37 to 49. Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing south
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows 30 to 42.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
40 to 52.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 34 to
44.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Not
as cool. Highs 48 to 58.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 58. Lows 36 to 48.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 46 39 43 / 10 40 100
$$
=
CAZ067-160100-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
230 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM PST
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then heavy rain showers, heavy
snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy.
Highs 40 to 50. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to
8 inches higher elevations. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the
evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight.
Colder. Lows 29 to 39. No snow accumulation lower elevations...
2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing
south winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning. Highs 40 to 52. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing
southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 58.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60. Lows
33 to 44.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain showers. Lows 37 to 45. Highs 50 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 45 35 41 / 0 10 100
JACKSON 50 40 46 / 0 10 100
$$
=
CAZ068-160100-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
230 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM
PST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs 25 to 39 higher elevations...31 to 43 lower elevations.
Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows 21 to 36.
Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.THURSDAY...Heavy snow in the morning, then snow showers in the
afternoon. Windy. Highs 25 to 40. Snow accumulation of 14 to
20 inches. Prevailing south winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Colder. Lows 18 to 33. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs
23 to 35 higher elevations...28 to 40 lower elevations.
Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
20 to 35.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Not as
cool. Highs 30 to 45.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 24 to 39.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow showers. Highs 36 to 51.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows 26 to 41. Highs 34 to 49.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 41 28 38 / 10 20 90
CHESTER 38 27 34 / 10 40 100
$$
=
CAZ069-160100-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
230 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM PST
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 30 to 45 higher
elevations...39 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up
to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Over ridges...
prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 34 higher elevations...30 to
40 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph...except south 25 to 40 mph over ridges.
.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then heavy snow showers in the
afternoon. Windy. Highs 24 to 39 higher elevations...34 to
44 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 7 to 12 inches lower
elevations...except 14 to 19 inches higher elevations. Prevailing
south winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph...except
south 30 to 50 mph with gusts to around 65 mph over ridges.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Colder. Lows 11 to 26 higher
elevations...24 to 34 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 4 to
6 inches lower elevations...except 5 to 11 inches higher
elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph...except southwest 20 to 35 mph over ridges.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs 25 to 40 higher elevations...35 to 45 lower elevations.
Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch
higher elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 34.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 36.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows 25 to 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 37 to 52.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 40 30 33 / 0 10 100
$$
=
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather