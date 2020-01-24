CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 23, 2020

530 FPUS56 KSTO 241100

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-250100-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the morning. At higher elevations, rain showers likely

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 38 to 52 higher elevations...49 to 57 lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows 33 to 47.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Rain developing. Highs 40 to 52 higher

elevations...50 to 57 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, possibly heavy at times. Lows 35 to 47.

Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25

mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 53 higher

elevations...51 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

higher elevation snow showers. Colder. Lows 31 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

40 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

33 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 30 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs 45 to 60. Lows 30 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 55 45 56 / 40 60 70

CAZ014-250100-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs 40 to 46. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 29 to 36. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 42 to 49.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 32 to 40. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 41

to 49. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 41 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 29 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

41 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 25 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 44 33 46 / 60 30 60

CAZ015-250100-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 51. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 47.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows around 41. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 58 45 59 / 40 50 70

RED BLUFF 58 47 60 / 20 30 50

CAZ016-250100-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows around 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 61.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 47 to 53. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. South winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 47.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs

around 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

Highs around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 58 48 60 / 20 20 40

OROVILLE 58 49 61 / 20 20 30

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 58 47 61 / 20 20 20

CAZ017-250100-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 51. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs

around 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 61 48 62 / 10 10 10

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 60 48 61 / 10 10 10

CAZ018-250100-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

around 51. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs around 61. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 43.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 60 48 62 / 0 10 10

CAZ019-250100-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to

64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

47. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

58 to 63. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 43.

Highs around 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42.

Highs around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 61 49 62 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 63 48 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-250100-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 46 to 61. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Lows 36 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 57 higher elevations...54 to

60 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 48. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 39 to

54 higher elevations...54 to 60 lower elevations. Snow level

5500 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

34 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 31 to 43. Highs 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Not as cool. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 54 41 54 / 20 50 70

CAZ064-250100-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

300 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 51 to 61. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 48.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 49. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 45 to

55 higher elevations...53 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 47.

Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 55 44 56 / 20 40 60

CAZ066-250100-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs 48 to 58. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 52. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 37 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 56 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 55 47 57 / 40 20 40

CAZ067-250100-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 63.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 55 43 58 / 40 10 20

JACKSON 60 46 61 / 10 0 0

CAZ068-250100-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers likely

in the morning. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers

likely in the morning. Highs 36 to 51. Little or no snow

accumulation. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers after midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of rain

and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 28 to 43. Snow

level 6000 to 6500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 38 to 53.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 28 to 43. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

36 to 51. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches

higher elevations. Snow level lowering to 5500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 23 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 27 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

35 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Lows 23 to 38. Highs 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 46 31 50 / 50 10 30

CHESTER 45 31 47 / 60 10 40

CAZ069-250100-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the morning. At higher elevations, a chance of rain

and snow showers in the morning. Highs 39 to 54 higher

elevations...49 to 59 lower elevations. Snow level 7500 feet in

the morning. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph...except

southwest 10 to 25 mph over ridges.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 24 to 39 higher

elevations...37 to 45 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...52 to 60 lower

elevations. Snow level above 8000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain and

snow after midnight. Lows 25 to 40 higher elevations...39 to

45 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level above 8000 feet.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 47 higher

elevations...44 to 54 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level

lowering to 6000 to 6500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph...except southwest 15 to 30 mph

over ridges.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 22 to 37.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 23 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58. Lows

24 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 51 38 52 / 50 10 10

