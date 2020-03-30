CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 29, 2020
350 FPUS56 KSTO 300934
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
234 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
CAZ013-310015-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
234 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...49 to
57 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 33 to 45 higher elevations...42 to
48 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers
likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers likely in
the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not
as cool. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...55 to 63 lower
elevations. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Prevailing southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Colder. Lows 24 to 37 higher elevations...34 to 40 lower
elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...
56 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 52 to 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 41.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 49 to 64.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
32 to 46.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Warmer. Highs 52 to 67.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 33 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 52 to 67.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 55 47 61 / 100 80 70
CAZ014-310015-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
234 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers at lower elevations...and rain and snow
showers at higher elevations. Highs 40 to 51. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.
Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 31 to 40. Prevailing southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers
likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers likely in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs 44 to 55. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow
level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening. Colder. Lows 23 to 31. Snow level
4500 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
41 to 54. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 28.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 61.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 31.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 28 to 36.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 50 to 61.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 28 to 36.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 51 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 48 33 53 / 90 80 70
CAZ015-310015-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
234 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 55 to 63. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
44 to 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs 62 to 68. South winds around 10 mph with gusts to around
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 42. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers. Lows 41 to 49. Highs 64 to 73.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 57 46 64 / 90 70 50
RED BLUFF 60 48 66 / 80 50 30
CAZ016-310015-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
234 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 59 to
65. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows 45 to 51. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 65 to 71. South winds around 10 mph with gusts to around
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.
Gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 46. Highs 66 to 74.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 72.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 60 50 67 / 60 40 20
OROVILLE 61 49 68 / 50 40 20
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 63 48 68 / 30 20 10
CAZ017-310015-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
234 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 59 to 66. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Lows around 48. South winds around 10 mph with gusts to around
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 64 to 71. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65. Northwest winds up to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 69 to 74.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 46. Highs
69 to 74.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 65 49 69 / 10 10 10
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 65 49 70 / 10 10 10
CAZ018-310015-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
234 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 62 to 68. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 49. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 42.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 71.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 46. Highs
69 to 74.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 64 49 69 / 20 10 10
CAZ019-310015-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
234 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 70. Light winds becoming west
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 47. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 64 to 73. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to
45. Highs 64 to 72.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 67 to 73.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Highs
67 to 74.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 68 49 71 / 10 10 10
MODESTO 69 49 71 / 10 10 0
CAZ063-310015-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
234 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. At higher
elevations, rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...
52 to 60 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level
5000 feet in the morning. Prevailing southwest winds up to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain
showers. At higher elevations, rain showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows 30 to 44 higher elevations...41 to 47 lower elevations.
Little or no snow accumulation. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers at lower
elevations...and a chance of rain and snow showers at higher
elevations. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...58 to
64 lower elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 23 to 37 higher
elevations...32 to 40 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest
winds up to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...57 to
63 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 64.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 50 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows 33 to 47. Highs 51 to 66.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 34 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 52 to 67.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 46 38 51 / 80 50 30
CAZ066-310015-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
234 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 45 to 57. Prevailing south winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 39 to 51. Prevailing
south winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as
cool. Highs 51 to 63. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 46. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 63. Prevailing north winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 43.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 66.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 39 to 49.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
58 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 58 to 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 51 48 57 / 70 50 30
CAZ067-310015-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
234 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to
60 higher elevations...54 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing
south winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
38 to 48. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 66.
Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Prevailing west
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming
west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 68.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers. Lows 38 to 46. Highs 56 to 69.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 39 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 71.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 52 40 57 / 40 30 20
JACKSON 60 44 61 / 10 10 10
CAZ068-310015-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
234 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...At lower elevations, rain and snow showers likely in the
morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. At higher
elevations, rain and snow showers. Highs 30 to 44 higher
elevations...37 to 47 lower elevations. No snow accumulation
lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level
5500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers
likely in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after
midnight. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers likely.
Lows 27 to 42. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to
3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing
southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers at lower
elevations...and a chance of rain and snow showers at higher
elevations. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54. No snow accumulation
lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level
5500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening. Colder. Lows 22 to 37. Snow level
5500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...
41 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 16 to 31.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 36.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows 26 to 41.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows 27 to 42.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 45 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 46 32 53 / 60 60 40
CHESTER 45 31 50 / 80 70 40
CAZ069-310015-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
234 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain
showers. At higher elevations, a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...42 to 56 lower elevations. No
snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher
elevations. Snow level 5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the
afternoon. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers at lower
elevations...and a chance of rain and snow showers at higher
elevations. Lows 23 to 38 higher elevations...35 to 43 lower
elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to
2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing
south winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers at
lower elevations...and a slight chance of rain and snow showers
at higher elevations. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54 higher
elevations...49 to 61 lower elevations. Snow level 6000 feet
increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 36 higher elevations...
34 to 42 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...
48 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 18 to 33.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 26 to 41. Highs
44 to 59.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 41 35 48 / 50 40 20
