CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 30, 2020

069 FPUS56 KSTO 310930

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-010000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 43 to

58 higher elevations...56 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 23 to 36 higher

elevations...32 to 40 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...

57 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 36 higher

elevations...32 to 40 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 62 higher

elevations...60 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 48 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 30 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 44 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow

showers likely. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 28 to 43.

Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 62 39 63 / 70 0 0

CAZ014-010000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 55.

Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the evening. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Colder. Lows

22 to 31. Snow level 5000 feet in the evening. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

41 to 54. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 27. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 58. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 41 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow

showers likely. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 24 to 32.

Highs 40 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 53 26 53 / 70 10 0

CAZ015-010000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 63 to

69. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 42. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 48. Highs 61 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 66 36 64 / 50 0 0

RED BLUFF 67 39 65 / 30 0 0

CAZ016-010000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Lows around 45. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs around

61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 46. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 68 44 66 / 20 10 0

OROVILLE 68 43 65 / 10 10 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 69 41 65 / 10 0 0

CAZ017-010000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 71. Southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. North winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 46.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 58 to 64. Lows around 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 69 43 66 / 10 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 70 43 66 / 10 0 0

CAZ018-010000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 41. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 46.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 59 to 65. Lows around 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 69 41 66 / 10 0 0

CAZ019-010000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 71. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 46.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 42 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 71 44 66 / 10 0 0

MODESTO 71 45 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-010000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as

cool. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...58 to 66 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 23 to 37 higher

elevations...33 to 40 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...57 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37 higher

elevations...31 to 39 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...59 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 30 to 45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs 43 to 58. Lows 31 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 28 to 43. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 51 31 50 / 30 0 0

CAZ066-010000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as

cool. Highs 52 to 64. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 62. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 42. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 66. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 50. Highs 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 59.

Lows 35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 58 43 57 / 30 10 0

CAZ067-010000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 55 to 67. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 64. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 39.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 66. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs 49 to 64. Lows 35 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 57 38 54 / 20 10 10

JACKSON 63 40 59 / 10 0 0

CAZ068-010000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers at lower

elevations...and a chance of rain and snow showers at higher

elevations. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...41 to

53 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening. Colder. Lows 18 to 33 higher

elevations...23 to 38 lower elevations. Snow level 6000 feet in

the evening. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...

41 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 13 to 28 higher

elevations...18 to 33 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51 higher

elevations...44 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 24 to 39. Highs 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Colder. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 22 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Light

snow accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 52 31 52 / 40 20 10

CHESTER 49 25 48 / 40 20 10

CAZ069-010000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...

48 to 62 lower elevations. Snow level 7500 feet. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 21 to 36 higher elevations...34 to 42 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...

47 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 13 to 28 higher

elevations...27 to 35 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...49 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 23 to 38.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 37 to 52. Lows 24 to 39.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow

showers likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 22 to

37. Highs 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 47 34 45 / 20 10 10

