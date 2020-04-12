CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 11, 2020

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

330 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-122315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

330 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs 59

to 74 higher elevations...69 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 46 higher elevations...42 to

50 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...66 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations...42 to

49 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...

72 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 54.

Highs 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53. Highs

59 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 75 49 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-122315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

330 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs 58

to 70. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 64. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 35. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 71 higher elevations...

69 to 75 lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 57 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 68 34 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-122315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

330 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 76. North winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 74. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 77 47 75 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 77 50 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-122315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

330 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

72 to 79. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 49. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75. North winds up to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 84. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77. Lows

around 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 77 50 75 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 75 50 75 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 75 47 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-122315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

330 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 75.

Lows around 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 73 49 75 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 73 49 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-122315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

330 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

68 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs 68 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 71 48 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-122315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

330 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 75.

Lows 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 73 49 75 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 73 50 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-122315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

330 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 71 higher

elevations... 70 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. At

higher elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows 34 to 48 higher elevations... 43 to 52 lower elevations.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...67 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 47 higher elevations...42 to

50 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...

74 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

39 to 54. Highs 61 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 65 42 61 / 20 10 0

CAZ066-122315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

330 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

63 to 75. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 74. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 77. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 63 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 59 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 65 50 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-122315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

330 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 73. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 74. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 59 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 58 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 64 42 65 / 10 0 0

JACKSON 66 45 68 / 10 10 0

CAZ068-122315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

330 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...56 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...50 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 38 higher elevations...28 to

43 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...

56 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 51 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 70 32 61 / 10 0 0

CHESTER 65 31 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-122315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

330 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...

53 to 65 lower elevations. Snow level above 8000 feet. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the evening. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Colder. Lows

23 to 38 higher elevations...36 to 44 lower elevations. Snow

level above 8000 feet in the evening. Light winds becoming

northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...55 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 20 to 35 higher elevations...

35 to 43 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...

56 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Lows 30 to 45. Highs 47 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 30 to 45. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 55 37 55 / 20 10 0

