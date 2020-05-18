CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 17, 2020

_____

656 FPUS56 KSTO 181006

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

306 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-182315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

306 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...

53 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 34 to

46 higher elevations...42 to 49 lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

53 to 68 higher elevations...63 to 73 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 49 higher elevations...

44 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...67 to 77 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

52. Highs 60 to 75.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

40 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 60 48 71 / 100 70 20

$$

=

CAZ014-182315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

306 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 58.

Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows 33 to 41. Prevailing west winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 64.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 34 to 42. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 57 to 69. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 69. Lows

33 to 42.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 75. Lows

33 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 56 36 62 / 100 50 30

$$

=

CAZ015-182315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

306 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 68. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows 44 to 50. North winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55. Highs

74 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Highs 75 to

85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Highs

80 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 63 44 73 / 100 60 20

RED BLUFF 65 48 73 / 90 50 20

$$

=

CAZ016-182315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

306 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 70. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Lows 46 to 52. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 75. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

73 to 78. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 54. Highs

78 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 55. Highs 79 to

87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 58. Highs

81 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 66 51 73 / 90 50 20

OROVILLE 66 49 71 / 90 40 20

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 67 48 72 / 80 30 10

$$

=

CAZ017-182315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

306 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs 64 to 69. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 48. Southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 75. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Highs 77 to

87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Highs

81 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 68 50 73 / 90 30 10

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 68 50 73 / 80 20 10

$$

=

CAZ018-182315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

306 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

64 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 49. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

72 to 78. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 53. Highs 77 to

83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 54. Highs

79 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 68 49 73 / 50 10 10

$$

=

CAZ019-182315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

306 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 71. South

winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows 45 to 51.

Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. West winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Highs 75 to

85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Highs

78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 69 50 73 / 70 20 10

MODESTO 71 51 73 / 70 20 10

$$

=

CAZ063-182315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

306 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...At lower elevations, rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, rain showers likely with pockets of snow showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...57 to 65 lower

elevations. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Colder. Lows 32 to 46 higher elevations...42 to

49 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

49 to 64 higher elevations...66 to 72 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 49 higher elevations...

45 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 54 to 69 higher

elevations...70 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54. Highs

60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 51 38 57 / 90 50 20

$$

=

CAZ066-182315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

306 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 63. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 39 to 51. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

57 to 71. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 43 to 55. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

62 to 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 56. Highs

65 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 57. Highs 66 to

81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 61. Highs

70 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 57 48 63 / 100 60 40

$$

=

CAZ067-182315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

306 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 66. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 38 to

48. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to

69. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows 41 to 51. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 74. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Highs

66 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. Highs 67 to

82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Highs

70 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 56 41 60 / 100 60 40

JACKSON 61 44 65 / 90 60 30

$$

=

CAZ068-182315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

306 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...At lower elevations, rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...41 to 56 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to 6 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. At higher

elevations, rain showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 27 to 42. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 40 to

55 higher elevations...46 to 60 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 31 to 46.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Warmer. Highs 46 to

61 higher elevations...52 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 67. Lows

32 to 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 73. Lows

35 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 54 33 57 / 100 40 60

CHESTER 53 32 57 / 100 50 50

$$

=

CAZ069-182315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

306 AM PDT Mon May 18 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...At lower elevations, rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...47 to 57 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 8 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph...except southwest 20 to 35 mph over ridges.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. At higher

elevations, snow showers, rain showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 20 to 35 higher elevations...

34 to 42 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6500 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of

rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers, snow

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...49 to 59 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet increasing to

6500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 24 to 39 higher

elevations...37 to 47 lower elevations. Snow level 7000 feet.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58 higher

elevations...56 to 66 lower elevations. Snow level 7000 feet.

Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

49. Highs 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 45 34 48 / 100 60 60

$$

=

_____

