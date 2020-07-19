CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

572 FPUS56 KSTO 192104

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

204 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-201115-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

204 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72 higher elevations...66 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102 higher elevations...94 to

109 lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 73 higher elevations...66 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102 higher elevations...92 to

107 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 71 higher elevations...

65 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 56 to 71.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 74 105 75 104 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ014-201115-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

204 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 65. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 100. Light winds becoming northwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 66. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 101. Light winds becoming northwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 51 to 65. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 62.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 94. Lows 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 57 97 56 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ015-201115-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

204 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. South winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. South winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 102. Lows 62 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 68 106 68 104 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 69 101 68 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ016-201115-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

204 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 97. Lows 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 69 97 68 96 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 65 97 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 60 94 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ017-201115-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

204 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 62. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96. South winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 61.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 54 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 60 91 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 59 90 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ018-201115-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

204 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 57. West winds 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 80 to 86. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 56. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs 79 to 85. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 57. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 58. Highs

82 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 57 85 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ019-201115-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

204 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 61 91 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 65 94 64 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ063-201115-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

204 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 73. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...97 to

105 lower elevations. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 74. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...95 to 103 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 72. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 67 90 65 89 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ066-201115-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

204 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Prevailing south

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 70 91 70 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ067-201115-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

204 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 58 to 68. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 97. Lows 55 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 62 90 62 89 / 0 0 10 0

JACKSON 61 91 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ068-201115-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

204 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...82 to

97 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...81 to

96 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 52 97 53 96 / 0 0 0 10

CHESTER 54 96 55 95 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ069-201115-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

204 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65 higher elevations...58 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 88 higher

elevations...82 to 92 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 50 to

65 higher elevations...58 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...82 to 92 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...

57 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 63 81 64 81 / 0 0 10 10

