CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020

750 FPUS56 KSTO 232102

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

202 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-241115-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

202 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Haze through the night. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows 57 to 72 higher

elevations...65 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Haze in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds.

Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...86 to 101 lower elevations.

Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 70 higher elevations...

63 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...85 to

100 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69 higher elevations...63 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 73 98 71 97 / 20 20 10 0

CAZ014-241115-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

202 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze through the night. A slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds after midnight. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing west winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Haze in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds.

Highs 81 to 92. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 62. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming northwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 61. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 54 90 51 87 / 20 20 10 10

CAZ015-241115-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

202 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Haze through the night. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows 66 to 74. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Haze in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds.

Highs 93 to 99. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Light winds becoming southeast

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. South winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 67 98 65 97 / 20 20 10 0

RED BLUFF 70 96 69 96 / 20 20 10 0

CAZ016-241115-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

202 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Haze through the

night. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after midnight.

Lows 62 to 72. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Haze in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs 91 to 97.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 72 95 72 95 / 20 20 10 0

OROVILLE 69 96 69 96 / 20 20 10 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 65 95 67 95 / 20 20 10 0

CAZ017-241115-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

202 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze through the night. A slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds after midnight. Lows 61 to 71. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Haze in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

morning. Highs 92 to 98. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 69. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 67 97 67 96 / 20 20 10 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 65 96 67 95 / 20 20 10 0

CAZ018-241115-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

202 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Haze through the night. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds after midnight. Lows 59 to 67. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Haze in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the morning. Highs 87 to 93. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 93. Lows 58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 62 93 63 92 / 20 20 10 0

CAZ019-241115-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

202 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Haze through the night. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after midnight. Lows 63 to

73. North winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Haze in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the morning. Highs 93 to 99. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 99. Lows 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 69 97 69 95 / 20 20 10 0

MODESTO 72 97 72 96 / 20 20 10 0

CAZ063-241115-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

202 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Haze through the night. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after midnight. Lows 62 to

76. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...90 to 98 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows 58 to 72 higher elevations...68 to 74 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...91 to

97 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 72 higher elevations...68 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 68 84 66 83 / 30 30 20 10

CAZ066-241115-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

202 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Haze through the

night. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after midnight.

Lows 65 to 76. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Haze in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs 86 to 97. Light

winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 76. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 74. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 73.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows 62 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 74 90 74 89 / 20 20 10 0

CAZ067-241115-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

202 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Haze through the

night. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after midnight.

Lows 64 to 74. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Haze in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs 88 to 98. Light

winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 99. Lows 61 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 66 90 66 89 / 20 20 10 10

JACKSON 69 94 69 93 / 20 20 10 0

CAZ068-241115-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

202 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Haze through the night.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after midnight. Lows 53 to

68. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Haze in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds.

Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...77 to 92 lower elevations.

Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows

51 to 66. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...75 to

90 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 52 91 51 89 / 20 30 20 10

CHESTER 53 89 52 87 / 20 20 20 10

CAZ069-241115-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

202 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Haze through the night. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after midnight. Lows 52 to

67 higher elevations...61 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Haze in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds.

Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...83 to 93 lower elevations.

Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after midnight. Lows 50 to

65 higher elevations...60 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...82 to

92 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...58 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 65 81 64 80 / 20 30 10 10

