CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020
750 FPUS56 KSTO 232102
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
202 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.
CAZ013-241115-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
202 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Haze through the night. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows 57 to 72 higher
elevations...65 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Haze in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds.
Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...86 to 101 lower elevations.
Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 70 higher elevations...
63 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...85 to
100 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69 higher elevations...63 to
73 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows 55 to 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 73 98 71 97 / 20 20 10 0
CAZ014-241115-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
202 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze through the night. A slight chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds after midnight. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing west winds
up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Haze in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds.
Highs 81 to 92. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 62. Prevailing west
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming northwest
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 61. Prevailing west winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 89.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows 46 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 54 90 51 87 / 20 20 10 10
CAZ015-241115-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
202 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Haze through the night. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows 66 to 74. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Haze in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds.
Highs 93 to 99. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Light winds becoming southeast
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. South winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 63 to 73.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 67 98 65 97 / 20 20 10 0
RED BLUFF 70 96 69 96 / 20 20 10 0
CAZ016-241115-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
202 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Haze through the
night. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after midnight.
Lows 62 to 72. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Haze in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs 91 to 97.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 61 to 71.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 72 95 72 95 / 20 20 10 0
OROVILLE 69 96 69 96 / 20 20 10 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 65 95 67 95 / 20 20 10 0
CAZ017-241115-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
202 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze through the night. A slight chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds after midnight. Lows 61 to 71. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Haze in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
morning. Highs 92 to 98. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 69. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 59 to 69.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 67 97 67 96 / 20 20 10 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 65 96 67 95 / 20 20 10 0
CAZ018-241115-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
202 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Haze through the night. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds after midnight. Lows 59 to 67. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Haze in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds in the morning. Highs 87 to 93. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 93. Lows 58 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 62 93 63 92 / 20 20 10 0
CAZ019-241115-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
202 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Haze through the night. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after midnight. Lows 63 to
73. North winds up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Haze in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds in the morning. Highs 93 to 99. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds up to
10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 99. Lows 60 to 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 69 97 69 95 / 20 20 10 0
MODESTO 72 97 72 96 / 20 20 10 0
CAZ063-241115-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
202 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Haze through the night. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after midnight. Lows 62 to
76. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...90 to 98 lower
elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows 58 to 72 higher elevations...68 to 74 lower
elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...91 to
97 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 72 higher elevations...68 to
74 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 75.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 60 to 75.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 68 84 66 83 / 30 30 20 10
CAZ066-241115-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
202 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Haze through the
night. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after midnight.
Lows 65 to 76. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Haze in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs 86 to 97. Light
winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 76. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97. Light winds becoming southwest
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 74. Prevailing south winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 73.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows 62 to 74.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 74 90 74 89 / 20 20 10 0
CAZ067-241115-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
202 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Haze through the
night. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after midnight.
Lows 64 to 74. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Haze in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs 88 to 98. Light
winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Prevailing west
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming
southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Prevailing west winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 99. Lows 61 to 72.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 66 90 66 89 / 20 20 10 10
JACKSON 69 94 69 93 / 20 20 10 0
CAZ068-241115-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
202 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Haze through the night.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after midnight. Lows 53 to
68. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Haze in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds.
Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...77 to 92 lower elevations.
Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows
51 to 66. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...75 to
90 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing southwest winds
up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows 50 to 65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 52 91 51 89 / 20 30 20 10
CHESTER 53 89 52 87 / 20 20 20 10
CAZ069-241115-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
202 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Haze through the night. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after midnight. Lows 52 to
67 higher elevations...61 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Haze in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds.
Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...83 to 93 lower elevations.
Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph with gusts to around
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after midnight. Lows 50 to
65 higher elevations...60 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...82 to
92 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...58 to
72 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 51 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 65 81 64 80 / 20 30 10 10
