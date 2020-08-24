CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020

570 FPUS56 KSTO 242143

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

243 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-251115-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

243 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Haze through the night. Cooler.

Lows 55 to 70 higher elevations...63 to 73 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze through the day. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 94 higher

elevations...85 to 100 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70 higher elevations...64 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 94 higher

elevations...84 to 99 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 54 to 69 higher elevations...

63 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 71 97 71 96 / 10 10 0 10

CAZ014-251115-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

243 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Haze through the night. Cooler.

Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 90. Light

winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 89. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows 46 to

61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 52 87 52 87 / 10 10 0 20

CAZ015-251115-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

243 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 65 to 73. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 92 to 98. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. South winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 64 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 65 97 65 96 / 10 10 0 10

RED BLUFF 69 95 68 95 / 10 10 0 0

CAZ016-251115-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

243 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 64 to 72. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 93. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 100. Lows 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 72 94 70 93 / 0 10 0 0

OROVILLE 70 95 67 94 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 68 94 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ017-251115-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

243 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 63 to 71. South winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 90 to 96. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 101. Lows 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 68 94 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 67 93 65 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ018-251115-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

243 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 61 to 67. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 83 to 89. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 94. Lows 58 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 64 90 62 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ019-251115-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

243 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 64 to 72. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 96. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 99. Lows 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 70 92 67 93 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 73 94 70 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ063-251115-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

243 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Haze through the night.

Cooler. Lows 58 to 72 higher elevations...68 to 74 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...90 to

96 lower elevations. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 72 higher elevations...68 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 89 higher

elevations...90 to 96 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 58 to 72 higher elevations...

67 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 76.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 66 81 65 81 / 10 10 0 10

CAZ066-251115-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

243 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 64 to 76. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 84 to 96. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 74. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 73. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 74.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows 62 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 73 88 72 88 / 0 10 0 0

CAZ067-251115-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

243 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 63 to 73. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 99. Lows 61 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 65 89 63 88 / 0 10 0 0

JACKSON 68 91 65 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ068-251115-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

243 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Haze through the night. Cooler.

Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. At lower elevations, haze. At higher

elevations, haze through the day, A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon, A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 84 higher

elevations...75 to 90 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...74 to

89 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 51 88 49 87 / 10 10 0 10

CHESTER 51 86 50 86 / 20 10 0 10

CAZ069-251115-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

243 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...

60 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze through the day. At higher

elevations, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...81 to 91 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62 higher elevations...58 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...80 to

90 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...57 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 64 79 62 78 / 10 10 0 10

