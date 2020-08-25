CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

300 FPUS56 KSTO 252118

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

218 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ013-261115-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

218 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze, cooler. Lows 55 to 70 higher elevations...

63 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze through the day. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 93 higher

elevations...84 to 99 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Haze in the

evening. Lows 54 to 69 higher elevations...63 to 72 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...

87 to 102 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70 higher elevations...64 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 71 95 71 98 / 10 10 10 0

CAZ014-261115-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

218 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze, cooler. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze

through the day. Highs 77 to 88. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows 46 to 61.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 91. Light winds becoming north up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

46 to 61.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 88. Lows 43 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 51 86 51 89 / 10 10 10 0

CAZ015-261115-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

218 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 65 to 72. Southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs around 93. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows 64 to 72.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 100. Lows 63 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 65 95 65 98 / 10 10 10 0

RED BLUFF 69 93 67 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ016-261115-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

218 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 63 to 71. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 92. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 98. Lows 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 71 93 69 95 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 68 94 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 66 93 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ017-261115-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

218 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 61 to 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 90 to 96. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows 57 to 66.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 98. Lows 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 66 94 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 65 93 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ018-261115-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

218 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 59 to 65. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 84 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows around 59.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 93. Lows 58 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 62 90 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ019-261115-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

218 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 94. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 97. Lows 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 68 93 63 94 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 71 93 66 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ063-261115-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

218 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 57 to 71 higher elevations...67 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 89 higher

elevations...88 to 96 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Haze in the evening. Lows 57 to

71 higher elevations...67 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...

90 to 98 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 73 higher elevations...69 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 75.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 65 80 65 83 / 0 10 0 0

CAZ066-261115-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

218 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 63 to 74. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 83 to 94. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows 62 to 73.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 96. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 75. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 75.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 98. Lows 61 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 71 87 71 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ067-261115-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

218 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 61 to 71. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 84 to 94. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 97. Lows 60 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 63 87 62 88 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 65 90 64 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ068-261115-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

218 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze, cooler. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. At lower elevations, haze. At higher

elevations, haze through the day, A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon, A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 83 higher

elevations...73 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows 49 to 64.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...

75 to 90 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 48 87 47 89 / 10 0 10 0

CHESTER 49 85 49 88 / 10 20 10 0

CAZ069-261115-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

218 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze, cooler. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...

57 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 67 to 82 higher

elevations...79 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows 45 to

60 higher elevations...56 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...81 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...58 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 61 77 60 80 / 10 0 0 0

