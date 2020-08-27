CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020
_____
099 FPUS56 KSTO 270900
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
200 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Friday.
CAZ013-272315-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
200 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...
87 to 102 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71 higher elevations...64 to
74 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 102 higher elevations...
93 to 108 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71 higher elevations...65 to
74 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...88 to
103 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 54 to 69.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs
83 to 98.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 98 72 105 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ014-272315-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
200 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 78 to 90. Light winds becoming
northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing west winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 96. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing west
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94. Light winds becoming west up
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 45 to 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 88.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 58. Highs
77 to 91.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 88 50 94 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ015-272315-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
200 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 92 to 98. Light winds becoming south
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105. North winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Light winds becoming south
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Highs
92 to 100.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 97 65 104 / 0 0 0
RED BLUFF 95 69 101 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ016-272315-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
200 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 89 to 95. East winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. South winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. South winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs
91 to 97.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 93 70 99 / 0 0 0
OROVILLE 93 66 99 / 0 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 93 62 97 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ017-272315-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
200 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 89 to 95. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. South winds up to 10 mph with
gusts to around 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 69. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 67.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs
91 to 99.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 93 64 98 / 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 93 62 97 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ018-272315-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
200 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 89. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Highs
87 to 93.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 90 60 95 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ019-272315-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
200 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 88 to 94. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. West winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs
90 to 97.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 92 63 97 / 0 0 0
MODESTO 92 65 97 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ063-272315-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
200 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...89 to
97 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 73 higher elevations...70 to
76 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...95 to
103 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 76. Prevailing southwest winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...93 to
99 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 59 to 73.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 74. Highs
81 to 96.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 81 66 87 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ066-272315-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
200 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 84 to 95. Light winds becoming
southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 75. Prevailing south winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 101. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 75. Prevailing south winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 98. Light winds becoming southwest
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 73.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 74. Highs
85 to 98.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 87 73 92 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ067-272315-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
200 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds
becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Prevailing northwest winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming southwest
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Prevailing west winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Prevailing east winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 71. Highs
86 to 97.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 88 62 92 / 0 0 0
JACKSON 90 66 94 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ068-272315-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
200 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 73 to 88. Light winds becoming
west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing west winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...81 to
96 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...
78 to 93 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 49 to 64.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Highs
75 to 90.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 89 50 93 / 0 0 10
CHESTER 87 51 92 / 10 0 0
$$
=
CAZ069-272315-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
200 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...80 to
90 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...57 to
70 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 71 to
86 higher elevations...84 to 94 lower elevations. Prevailing east
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...
59 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...
82 to 92 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Highs
74 to 89.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 79 63 83 / 0 0 0
$$
=
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather