CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 23, 2020

_____

826 FPUS56 KSTO 241025

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

325 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-242315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

325 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...64 to

77 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 43 higher

elevations...39 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 47 to 62 higher

elevations...55 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 26 to 41 higher

elevations...37 to 49 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 55 to 70 higher

elevations...62 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

53. Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 74 49 65 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-242315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

325 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 69. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 18 to 32. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 45 to 54. Prevailing

northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 14 to 29.

Prevailing northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 61. Prevailing

east winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 25 to 40. Highs 63 to

76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42.

Highs 62 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 67 21 53 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-242315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

325 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 68. North winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 39 to 49. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

54. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 75 43 68 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 76 48 72 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-242315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

325 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 69. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 40 to 50. North winds

10 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 71. North winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 74 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 72 47 70 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 72 45 71 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 72 46 71 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-242315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

325 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 67 to 73. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 41 to 51. North winds

10 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 71. North winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs around 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 72 50 72 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 73 49 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-242315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

325 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 67 to

73. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 68 to

74. North winds up to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 44 to 52. North winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 68 to 74. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 74 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 74 50 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-242315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

325 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

72. Northwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 73. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 73 51 70 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 73 51 68 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-242315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

325 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...69 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 51 higher

elevations...45 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 49 to 64 higher

elevations...63 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 36 to 51.

Prevailing north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs 53 to 68 higher

elevations...67 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 57.

Highs 65 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 57. Highs

64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 63 44 58 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-242315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

325 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 54. Light winds

becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 70. Prevailing northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 36 to 50.

Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 72. Prevailing northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.

Highs 70 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 67 52 64 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-242315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

325 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 36 to 48.

Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 55. Highs 67 to

78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 58.

Highs 70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 68 43 65 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 70 47 66 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-242315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

325 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...56 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 43. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...45 to

60 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 23 to 38.

Prevailing northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57 higher

elevations...47 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 48. Highs 60 to

75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49.

Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 69 24 55 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 67 23 52 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-242315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

325 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...62 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 43 higher

elevations...37 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...56 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 18 to 33 higher

elevations...32 to 47 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 15 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...

55 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 20 to 35 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph...

except 45 mph over ridges.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51.

Highs 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 75. Lows

37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 62 43 56 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

