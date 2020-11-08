CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 7, 2020
_____
164 FPUS56 KSTO 081014
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
214 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
CAZ013-090015-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
214 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...44 to
56 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 17 to 32 higher
elevations...27 to 37 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 53 higher
elevations...46 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...
32 to 42 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as
cool. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...51 to 65 lower
elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
42 to 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Light
snow accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 42.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Highs 40 to 55. Lows 29 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 42 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 53 35 55 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ014-090015-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
214 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 28 to 40 higher elevations...38 to 43 lower
elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 4 to 19. Prevailing
northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 44. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 29. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as
cool. Highs 43 to 52. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 26.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 26.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow. Highs 40 to 50. Lows 14 to 29.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow. Lows 21 to 36. Highs 41 to 49.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 41 9 42 / 10 0 0
$$
=
CAZ015-090015-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
214 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM PST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 54. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 30 to
40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 55. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 60. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Highs 55 to 60. Lows 32 to 42.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows 37 to 47. Highs 54 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 55 30 56 / 0 0 0
RED BLUFF 56 37 58 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ016-090015-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
214 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM PST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 55. Northwest winds
10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 31 to
41. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 59. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
around 58.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 35 to
45.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 37 to 47.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 56 33 55 / 0 0 0
OROVILLE 56 33 54 / 10 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 56 34 54 / 10 0 0
$$
=
CAZ017-090015-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
214 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM PST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 58.
Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 30 to
40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 52 to 58.
Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
around 59.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 37 to
45.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain. Highs 56 to 62. Lows 38 to 48.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 57 35 56 / 10 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 58 36 57 / 10 0 0
$$
=
CAZ018-090015-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
214 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to
60. North winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. North winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
57 to 63.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 36 to
46.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain. Highs 60 to 66. Lows 38 to 48.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 62 37 62 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ019-090015-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
214 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM PST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers
in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 49 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder.
Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
50 to 56. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 36 to
46.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain. Highs 57 to 63. Lows 38 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 56 34 55 / 20 0 0
MODESTO 55 34 54 / 20 0 0
$$
=
CAZ063-090015-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
214 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...48 to
54 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 21 to 35 higher
elevations...30 to 39 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 53 higher
elevations...51 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 41 higher elevations...
36 to 44 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as
cool. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...56 to 62 lower
elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 42.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 44.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow. Highs 44 to 59. Lows 31 to 46.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows 35 to 50. Highs 47 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 41 29 46 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ066-090015-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
214 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM PST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 43 to
55. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 25 to
39. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
45 to 55. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 44. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
50 to 60. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 44.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 45.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Highs 47 to 59. Lows 34 to 49.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 48 37 49 / 10 0 0
$$
=
CAZ067-090015-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
214 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM PST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 38 to 50 higher
elevations...45 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder.
Lows 23 to 35. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.
Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 40. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 41.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 42.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 34 to
46.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain. Highs 51 to 62. Lows 35 to 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 46 26 47 / 30 0 0
JACKSON 48 31 49 / 50 0 0
$$
=
CAZ068-090015-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
214 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 24 to
39 higher elevations...30 to 45 lower elevations. Prevailing
north winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 11 to 26. Prevailing
northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 33 to 48. Prevailing
northeast winds up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 33. Prevailing
northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as
cool. Highs 39 to 54. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 33.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 33.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 38 to 53.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow. Lows 24 to 39. Highs 38 to 53.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 40 6 43 / 30 0 0
CHESTER 38 7 43 / 10 0 0
$$
=
CAZ069-090015-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
214 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Highs 20 to 35 higher elevations...
34 to 44 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches lower
elevations...except 1 to 6 inches higher elevations. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 6 to 21 higher elevations...
17 to 31 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 27 to 42 higher
elevations...39 to 49 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 28 higher elevations...
23 to 36 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as
cool. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...45 to 55 lower
elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 33.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Not as
cool. Highs 40 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow. Lows 23 to 38. Highs 40 to 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain and snow. Lows 25 to 40. Highs 42 to 57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 34 22 39 / 60 0 0
$$
=
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather