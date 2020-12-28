CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 27, 2020

384 FPUS56 KSTO 281023

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

223 AM PST Mon Dec 28 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-290015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

223 AM PST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...48 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 20 to 35 higher elevations...29 to

39 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55 higher

elevations...52 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 36 to 50 higher elevations...46 to 54 lower

elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 35 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 23 to 38.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 27 to 42. Highs 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 29 to 43.

Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 54 36 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-290015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

223 AM PST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 43. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 12 to 23. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 45. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 29. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 46. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 21 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 27.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 23 to 32. Highs 36 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 26 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Breezy. Highs 37 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 40 14 43 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-290015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

223 AM PST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 59. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 38. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. A

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 52.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs around 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 43. Highs around 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows

38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 57 30 60 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 58 34 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-290015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

223 AM PST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. North winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

54 to 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs around 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 38 to 46. Highs around 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 55 32 57 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 55 32 57 / 10 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 54 31 55 / 20 0 0

CAZ017-290015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

223 AM PST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 57.

North winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 38. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 52. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 36 to 44. Highs 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 47. Highs around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 56 32 56 / 30 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 56 32 57 / 30 0 0

CAZ018-290015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

223 AM PST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 56.

North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 38. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

54 to 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 39.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 37 to 43. Highs around 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 46. Highs around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 59 32 61 / 30 0 0

CAZ019-290015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

223 AM PST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs 48 to 56. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

sunny. Highs 50 to 56. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 52. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs around 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 54 34 55 / 30 0 0

MODESTO 53 36 53 / 40 0 0

CAZ063-290015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

223 AM PST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...49 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 41. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58 higher

elevations...55 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...

48 to 54 lower elevations. Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 41.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 39 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 44. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows

34 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 45 33 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-290015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

223 AM PST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 41. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 54. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 42.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 34 to 49. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 50 39 55 / 10 0 0

CAZ067-290015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

223 AM PST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

42 to 52. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 27 to

37. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 54. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 45 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 34 to 47. Highs 47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 46 29 54 / 20 0 0

JACKSON 48 32 52 / 50 0 0

CAZ068-290015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

223 AM PST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 27 to 42 higher elevations...32 to 47 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 15 to 30. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...

38 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 49. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 21 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 30 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 18 to 33.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 33 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Breezy. Lows 25 to 40. Highs 32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 39 12 44 / 10 0 0

CHESTER 37 12 43 / 10 0 0

CAZ069-290015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

223 AM PST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

26 to 41 higher elevations...37 to 47 lower elevations. Little or

no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.

Lows 12 to 27 higher elevations...24 to 34 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. Over ridges, prevailing

northeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...

46 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph. Over ridges, prevailing northeast winds 25 to 35 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 30 higher elevations...

27 to 38 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph...

except northeast 10 to 25 mph over ridges.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...44 to 54 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Over ridges, prevailing west winds

10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph over ridges.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 23 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 32 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 33.

Highs 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Breezy. Lows 25 to 40. Highs 35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 40 29 48 / 20 0 0

