CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 7, 2021 _____ 272 FPUS56 KSTO 081052 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 252 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Saturday. CAZ013-090015- Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 252 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers in the morning. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs 35 to 49 higher elevations...45 to 53 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 23 to 38 higher elevations...31 to 40 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...51 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 40 higher elevations...35 to 41 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 55 higher elevations...53 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 42. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 44 to 59. Lows 31 to 46. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49. Highs 54 to 69. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 50 38 57 / 80 0 0 $$ = CAZ014-090015- Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 252 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 44. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 18 to 27. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 45. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 32. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 49. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 32. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 50. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 37. Highs 45 to 55. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 53 to 59. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION BURNEY 42 20 44 / 70 0 0 $$ = CAZ015-090015- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 252 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 57. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. North winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 58. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs around 59. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67. Lows 39 to 49. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION REDDING 54 33 59 / 70 0 0 RED BLUFF 57 37 60 / 40 0 0 $$ = CAZ016-090015- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City 252 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs around 55. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 34 to 43. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 58. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 57. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 59. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs around 59. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68. Lows 38 to 48. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION CHICO 55 37 58 / 40 0 0 OROVILLE 55 36 58 / 30 0 0 MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 55 36 56 / 20 0 0 $$ = CAZ017-090015- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 252 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 60. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 34 to 42. North winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 58. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs around 65. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 58 38 57 / 20 0 0 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 58 37 58 / 20 0 0 $$ = CAZ018-090015- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun 252 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 59. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 58. North winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 58. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 59. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 43. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Highs around 65. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 63 37 62 / 20 0 0 $$ = CAZ019-090015- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 252 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 58. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 43. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 58. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs around 61. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs around 64. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 58 40 56 / 20 0 0 MODESTO 58 40 55 / 10 0 0 $$ = CAZ063-090015- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 252 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...48 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 29 to 43. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 57 higher elevations...54 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...53 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to 62. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 53 to 68. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 71. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 45 36 51 / 50 0 0 $$ = CAZ066-090015- Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 252 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 45 to 55. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 45. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to 59. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to 61. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 67. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 62 to 70. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION PARADISE 50 42 55 / 40 0 0 $$ = CAZ067-090015- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 252 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 48 to 60. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 53 to 59. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63. Lows 36 to 47. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 66. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Highs 62 to 68. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 50 34 54 / 20 0 0 JACKSON 56 37 53 / 20 0 0 $$ = CAZ068-090015- Western Plumas County/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 252 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 43 higher elevations...35 to 47 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 19 to 34. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...38 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 36. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 41. Highs 42 to 57. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43. Highs 49 to 64. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION QUINCY 45 22 44 / 30 0 0 CHESTER 40 18 41 / 50 0 0 $$ = CAZ069-090015- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 252 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers. At higher elevations, a slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...42 to 57 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 19 to 34 higher elevations...30 to 42 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...48 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...33 to 42 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...50 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 42. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61. Lows 28 to 43. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 64. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46. Highs 53 to 68. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 42 34 50 / 20 0 0 $$ = _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather