CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 12, 2021

_____

412 FPUS56 KSTO 131100

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 AM PST Wed Jan 13 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-140015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 AM PST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool.

Highs 42 to 54 higher elevations...52 to 58 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 32 to

47. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 51 to 65 higher

elevations...62 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 65 higher elevations...62 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 48.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 65. Lows

31 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 56 45 67 / 90 10 0

$$

=

CAZ014-140015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 AM PST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Highs 45 to

53. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. In the

valleys, patchy freezing fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 26 to

35. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...In the valleys, patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 41. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 37. Highs

51 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 32.

Highs 44 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 50 28 54 / 80 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-140015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 AM PST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68. North winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 66. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 64 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 60 42 69 / 80 0 0

RED BLUFF 61 43 70 / 50 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-140015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 AM PST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs around 62. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 66 to 72.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Highs

around 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 63 43 67 / 30 0 0

OROVILLE 63 42 67 / 20 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 63 41 65 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-140015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 AM PST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to

48. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

Fog...locally dense in the morning. Highs 63 to 69. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

65. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

51. Highs around 67.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around

67. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 65 45 65 / 10 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 66 43 66 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-140015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 AM PST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to

68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to

46. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

48. Highs 65 to 71.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around

68. Lows 39 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 68 41 69 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-140015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 AM PST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 41 to

49. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

Fog...locally dense in the morning. Highs 61 to 67. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

65. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 41 to

47. Highs around 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

40 to 47. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 66 45 65 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 65 45 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-140015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 AM PST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning. Not as cool. Highs

45 to 59 higher elevations...54 to 61 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 72. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 67 higher elevations...62 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

50. Highs 57 to 72.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 55 43 65 / 60 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-140015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 AM PST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool.

Highs 52 to 62. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 52. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 70. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 68. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 62 to 72.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs

55 to 67. Lows 36 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 59 50 65 / 30 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-140015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 AM PST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 66.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

47. Highs 62 to 70.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to

68. Lows 37 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 60 41 65 / 20 0 0

JACKSON 63 43 63 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-140015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 AM PST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool.

Highs 41 to 56. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. In the valleys, patchy freezing fog

after midnight. Colder. Lows 28 to 43. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. In the valleys, patchy freezing fog in

the morning. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 63. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 63. Lows

28 to 43.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs

41 to 56. Lows 25 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 52 28 54 / 30 0 0

CHESTER 47 26 53 / 50 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-140015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 AM PST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain in the morning. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...52 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42 higher elevations...38 to

50 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...

61 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46 higher elevations...

40 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...60 to 70 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to

44. Highs 52 to 67.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 24 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 53 45 63 / 20 0 0

$$

=

