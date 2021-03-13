CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 12, 2021

855 FPUS56 KSTO 131037

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

237 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-140015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

237 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...62 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

30 to 42. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...46 to 51 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet

in the afternoon. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain showers and heavy snow showers in the

evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight.

Colder. Lows 23 to 35 higher elevations...31 to 39 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...4 to 9 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...46 to 53 lower elevations.

Snow level 1500 feet. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 20 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 29 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 31 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as

cool. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 66 41 49 / 0 0 70

$$

=

CAZ014-140015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

237 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 61. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 34. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52. Snow level

4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows 20 to 30. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches lower elevations...except 2 to

8 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

33 to 44. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 24.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 29 to 36. Highs 44 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 58 29 48 / 0 0 40

$$

=

CAZ015-140015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

237 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

around 41. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

49 to 57. South winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 38. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 49. Highs 59 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 69 39 54 / 0 0 60

RED BLUFF 69 42 55 / 0 0 50

$$

=

CAZ016-140015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

237 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

around 41. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 39. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 58.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39.

Highs around 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 59 to 67. Lows around 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 66 42 56 / 0 0 40

OROVILLE 66 42 58 / 0 0 40

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 66 42 59 / 0 0 30

$$

=

CAZ017-140015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

237 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

around 40. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 62. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 39. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 58.

Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 67 42 61 / 0 0 20

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 66 41 60 / 0 0 20

$$

=

CAZ018-140015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

237 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67. Southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

38 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 41. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 64 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 66 41 62 / 0 0 40

$$

=

CAZ019-140015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

237 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 60 to 67.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 63. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to 42. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

Highs 59 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 63 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 65 39 62 / 0 0 20

MODESTO 66 38 62 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ063-140015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

237 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...61 to 67 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 42. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...44 to 52 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 21 to 35 higher elevations...around

36 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower

elevations...except 1 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level

2500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...47 to 53 lower

elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing

northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 31 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 55 35 41 / 0 0 60

$$

=

CAZ066-140015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

237 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 67. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain showers in the evening, then rain and

snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 29 to 41. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers, snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 53. Snow

level 1500 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

32 to 46. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 59 42 50 / 0 0 40

$$

=

CAZ067-140015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

237 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Light winds becoming east

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 58. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

showers likely and heavy snow showers after midnight. Lows 29 to

39. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 6 inches higher

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers, snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 51. Snow

level 2000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

Lows 31 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 57 34 51 / 0 0 20

JACKSON 59 37 56 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ068-140015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

237 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...

47 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 35 to 50. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and heavy rain showers in the

evening, then snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 17 to 32.

Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches. Snow level 3500 feet.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 24 to 39 higher

elevations...31 to 42 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 1 to

4 inches. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 14 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52.

Lows 21 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 37 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 26 to 41. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 59 25 51 / 0 0 20

CHESTER 54 24 46 / 0 0 20

$$

=

CAZ069-140015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

237 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...

48 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 33 higher elevations...30 to

38 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...45 to 55 lower

elevations. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing

south winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

heavy snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 13 to 28 higher

elevations...25 to 33 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 3 to

9 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Over ridges, prevailing

southwest winds 25 to 35 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 21 to 36 higher

elevations...33 to 43 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph...except west 15 to

30 mph over ridges.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 13 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

21 to 36. Highs 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 26 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 50 33 45 / 0 0 20

$$

=

