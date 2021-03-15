CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 14, 2021

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-152345-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, rain and snow showers likely in the

morning. At higher elevations, snow showers likely in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...47 to 55 lower elevations.

Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 20 to 32 higher elevations...29 to

37 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...

53 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 34 higher elevations...

29 to 38 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...53 to 59 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

30 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Rain and heavy snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 37 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 29 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Not as cool. Light snow

accumulations possible. Highs 40 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 24 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 25 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 54 35 58 / 50 0 0

CAZ014-152345-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 45. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Prevailing north winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 12 to 25. Prevailing north

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 51. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 25. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 44 to 55. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

42 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Lows

27 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 39 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 22 to 31. Highs 39 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 29.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 43 19 49 / 70 0 0

CAZ015-152345-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning. Highs

52 to 58. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 33 to 38.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

41 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 56 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 57 34 60 / 60 0 0

RED BLUFF 58 36 61 / 60 0 0

CAZ016-152345-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

51 to 57. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 32 to

40. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 61. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs around 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 43 to

49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 38 to 44. Highs 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 54 34 59 / 80 10 0

OROVILLE 53 34 59 / 70 10 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 53 33 59 / 50 10 0

CAZ017-152345-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 55. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 29 to 39. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to

61. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 31 to

39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

around 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

rain showers. Lows around 41. Highs 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Highs

59 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 53 34 60 / 30 10 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 54 34 60 / 20 10 0

CAZ018-152345-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 55. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 31 to

37. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows around 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

around 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 41.

Highs 60 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 58 33 63 / 20 0 0

CAZ019-152345-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 30 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as

cool. Highs 53 to 62. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 66. Light winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

59 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 45 to

51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

57 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

36 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 53 34 60 / 20 10 0

MODESTO 54 35 61 / 30 10 0

CAZ063-152345-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...49 to 55 lower

elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 1500 feet in the morning.

Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 34 higher elevations...32 to

38 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 53 higher

elevations...52 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 39. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...52 to 58 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 30 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Light

snow accumulations possible. Lows 30 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 40 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 25 to 40. Highs 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 41 28 46 / 40 0 0

CAZ066-152345-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

37 to 50 higher elevations...44 to 54 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 58. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 40. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 31 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 45 34 51 / 80 10 0

CAZ067-152345-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 37 to

49. No snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to 3 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 26 to 36. Snow

level 2500 feet. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as

cool. Highs 46 to 56. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 61. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 51 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 39 to

49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Highs

49 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 41 27 50 / 70 10 0

JACKSON 45 31 53 / 60 10 0

CAZ068-152345-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 24 to 39 higher

elevations...30 to 43 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 1 to

4 inches. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 13 to 28. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 50. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 31. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 53. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Highs 35 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 24 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 19 to 34. Highs 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 42 19 50 / 60 20 0

CHESTER 38 17 45 / 70 10 0

CAZ069-152345-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow showers. Highs 21 to 36 higher elevations...32 to

42 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. At lower

elevations, a slight chance of snow showers in the evening. At

higher elevations, a chance of snow showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 12 to

27 higher elevations...23 to 31 lower elevations. Little or no

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 31 to 46 higher

elevations...41 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 29 higher elevations...

25 to 33 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...47 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

39 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 27 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 35 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 20 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 19 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 31 25 41 / 80 30 0

