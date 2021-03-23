CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 22, 2021

_____

378 FPUS56 KSTO 230950

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

250 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-240015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

250 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...58 to 64 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 40 higher elevations...35 to

45 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...65 to 73 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 41 higher

elevations...38 to 45 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

46 to 61 higher elevations...59 to 66 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 48. Highs

60 to 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 63 43 71 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-240015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

250 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 54. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 30. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 60 higher elevations...59 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 26 to 35. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing

west winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 41 to 53 higher elevations...51 to 56 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 52 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 37. Highs

55 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 52 26 61 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-240015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

250 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 63 to 69. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 39 to 47. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 72. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

65 to 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 49. Highs 70 to

80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 67 41 73 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 68 43 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-240015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

250 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 64 to 70. North winds 15 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 40 to 48. North winds 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 44. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

65 to 71. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 51. Highs 72 to

82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 68 41 72 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 67 42 70 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 68 42 71 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-240015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

250 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 63 to 69. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph in the afternoon. West of the Sacramento River,

north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 38 to 48. North winds 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

64 to 70. Northwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 70 to

80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 69 45 71 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 68 43 72 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-240015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

250 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 67. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 40 to 48. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

65 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. Highs 72 to

78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 70 46 74 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-240015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

250 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 69. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 68 to

78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 67 42 71 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 68 42 71 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-240015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

250 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...58 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 43 higher elevations...40 to

46 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65 higher

elevations...66 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 42 higher elevations...around 43 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

45 to 60 higher elevations...61 to 67 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 51. Highs 58 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 48 36 58 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-240015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

250 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 65. Prevailing north winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 60 to 72. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

54 to 66. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 51. Highs 62 to

77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 59 41 64 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-240015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

250 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 64. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 49. Highs 61 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 57 35 62 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 60 38 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-240015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

250 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...39 to

52 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 20 to 35. Prevailing northeast

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...49 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...42 to 56 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 27 to 42. Highs 50 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 51 25 64 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 45 22 57 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-240015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

250 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. At higher elevations, isolated snow showers in

the morning. Breezy. Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...45 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 15 to 30 higher elevations...30 to

38 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph...except northeast 25 to 40 mph over

ridges.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...53 to 63 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph shifting to the southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 34 higher

elevations...32 to 40 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

35 to 50 higher elevations...48 to 58 lower elevations. Snow

level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 27 to 42. Highs 49 to

64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 42 31 52 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather