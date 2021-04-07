CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

204 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

204 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to

72 higher elevations...66 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 45. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...

67 to 73 lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 46 higher elevations...41 to

48 lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...70 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50.

Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 72 44 71 / 0 0 0

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

204 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 69. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 38. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 66. Light winds becoming

north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 71. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 78. Lows

29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 65 34 64 / 0 0 0

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

204 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 44. South winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds becoming

north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52.

Highs 75 to 85.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 86. Lows

45 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 73 42 73 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 74 44 74 / 0 0 0

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

204 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 72 to

77. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 43. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52.

Highs 77 to 87.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 86. Lows

45 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 74 44 74 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 74 44 74 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 74 42 74 / 0 0 0

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

204 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 42. South winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51.

Highs 75 to 85.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 84. Lows

43 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 74 43 75 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 72 42 74 / 0 0 0

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

204 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs 66 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 44. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 47.

Highs 74 to 80.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 82. Lows

44 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 71 41 73 / 0 0 0

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

204 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 76. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. Highs 72 to

82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51.

Highs 74 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 72 43 73 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 74 43 75 / 0 0 0

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

204 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...66 to

72 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 34 to 48. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...65 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 47 higher elevations...44 to

50 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...69 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54.

Highs 62 to 77.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

40 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 59 38 55 / 0 0 0

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

204 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 73. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 75. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 55.

Highs 67 to 82.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 83. Lows

43 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 67 46 65 / 0 0 0

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

204 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 67 to 79.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 79. Lows

43 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 65 39 65 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 67 40 67 / 0 0 0

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

204 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...53 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 42. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...51 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 43. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...55 to

69 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 45.

Highs 57 to 72.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 74. Lows

30 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 69 30 68 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 64 29 63 / 0 0 0

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

204 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...58 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Over ridges,

prevailing southwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...36 to

46 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph...except

southwest 25 to 40 mph over ridges.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...57 to

67 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Over ridges, prevailing west winds 15 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 40 higher elevations...37 to

47 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...59 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 47.

Highs 56 to 71.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 72. Lows

32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 56 39 54 / 0 0 0

$$

=

