CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 24, 2021

_____

973 FPUS56 KSTO 250920

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

220 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-252315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

220 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021

.TODAY...At lower elevations, rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 51 higher

elevations...46 to 53 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...1 to 6 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. At higher elevations, rain showers

with possible snow showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 27 to 39 higher elevations...34 to 42 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...

54 to 61 lower elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 27 to

42 higher elevations...36 to 44 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...

68 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

57. Highs 69 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 51 40 60 / 100 80 30

$$

=

CAZ014-252315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

220 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021

.TODAY...At lower elevations, rain showers likely in the morning,

then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers likely in

the morning, then rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. At higher

elevations, snow showers, rain showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 23 to 35. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 4500 feet decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 41 to 54. Snow level

3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing

west winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 33. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 54 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to

48. Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 46 28 51 / 90 70 20

$$

=

CAZ015-252315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

220 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 59.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 38 to 44. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 58 to 64. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

39 to 45. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north up

to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 78. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to

57. Highs 80 to 89.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 56 38 63 / 90 70 20

RED BLUFF 58 42 64 / 80 70 20

$$

=

CAZ016-252315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

220 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

55 to 63. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows around 42. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 66.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

40 to 46. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north around

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 79. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

Highs 82 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

56. Highs 85 to 92.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 57 44 64 / 90 60 20

OROVILLE 56 44 64 / 90 70 20

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 59 42 65 / 80 50 10

$$

=

CAZ017-252315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

220 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs 55 to 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around

42. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 66. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

39 to 47. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

Highs 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 59 44 66 / 80 50 10

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 59 42 66 / 80 50 10

$$

=

CAZ018-252315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

220 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

56 to 61. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Colder. Lows 40 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

41 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

Highs 80 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 61 42 66 / 80 30 10

$$

=

CAZ019-252315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

220 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 46. West winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

38 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 79 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 60 43 65 / 70 60 10

MODESTO 61 44 66 / 70 70 10

$$

=

CAZ063-252315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

220 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021

.TODAY...At lower elevations, rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 50 higher

elevations...49 to 57 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of rain

showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 27 to 42. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing

west winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At

higher elevations, a slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...53 to 61 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 29 to

43 higher elevations...40 to 46 lower elevations. Snow level

5000 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...

68 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to

59. Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 43 31 43 / 80 30 30

$$

=

CAZ066-252315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

220 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 55.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 33 to 45. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Not

as cool. Highs 49 to 61. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 75. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

60. Highs 72 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 46 42 54 / 90 70 30

$$

=

CAZ067-252315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

220 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

43 to 55. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 33 to 43. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Not as cool. Highs 49 to

61. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

34 to 42. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 73. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to

57. Highs 77 to 85.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 46 36 53 / 90 80 20

JACKSON 52 39 57 / 90 80 10

$$

=

CAZ068-252315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

220 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then snow showers,

rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...33 to 48 lower

elevations. Snow accumulation of 1 to 7 inches. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with pockets of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 21 to 36. Snow

accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Not as cool. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...38 to 51 lower

elevations. Snow level 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...

53 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

51. Highs 62 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 48 26 51 / 80 70 30

CHESTER 43 24 46 / 90 70 30

$$

=

CAZ069-252315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

220 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then snow showers,

rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 27 to 42 higher elevations...37 to 47 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 8 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers, rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely

after midnight. Colder. Lows 15 to 30 higher elevations...29 to

37 lower elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower

elevations...2 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level

5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 30 to 45 higher

elevations...43 to 53 lower elevations. Little or no snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

17 to 32 higher elevations...29 to 39 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...

56 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49.

Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

53. Highs 64 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 35 29 41 / 90 80 30

$$

=

