CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 29, 2021

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 AM PDT Sun May 30 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Memorial Day.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 AM PDT Sun May 30 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...94 to

102 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 69 higher elevations...63 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 88 to 103 higher

elevations...98 to 105 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 73 higher elevations...

66 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104 higher elevations...99 to

106 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 71. Highs 84 to

99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68. Highs

80 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 65. Highs 80 to

95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 99 71 103 / 0 0 0

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 AM PDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 90 higher elevations...87 to

93 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 97. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 63. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 97 higher elevations...94 to

100 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62.

Highs 81 to 96.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 57. Highs 78 to

92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 91 51 95 / 0 0 0

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 AM PDT Sun May 30 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 108. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Highs 93 to

101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 66. Highs

93 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Highs 95 to

100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 103 70 107 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 104 71 108 / 0 0 0

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 AM PDT Sun May 30 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 99 to 105. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 107. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 67. Highs

93 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 104 70 107 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 103 68 107 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 102 65 107 / 0 0 0

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 AM PDT Sun May 30 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 95 to 103. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. South winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 108. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104. South winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 99 65 106 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 98 63 106 / 0 0 0

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 AM PDT Sun May 30 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 93. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 96 to 102. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92...except 78 to 84 near

the bay. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Highs 82 to

88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 58. Highs

83 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 57. Highs 86 to

92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 94 59 105 / 0 0 0

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 AM PDT Sun May 30 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 99. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 98 to 107. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 104. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 89 to

99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 56 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 95 62 105 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 96 64 104 / 0 0 0

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 AM PDT Sun May 30 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...95 to

101 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 73 higher elevations...70 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 99 higher elevations...

99 to 105 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 76 higher elevations...

72 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...99 to

105 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 60 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 70. Highs 80 to

95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 53 to 68.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 87 66 90 / 0 0 0

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 AM PDT Sun May 30 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 90 to 102. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 106. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 76. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 106. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

Highs 86 to 101.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Highs 84 to

99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 96 73 100 / 0 0 0

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 AM PDT Sun May 30 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 99. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 104. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 67.

Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

56 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 92 65 97 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 96 66 101 / 0 0 0

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 AM PDT Sun May 30 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...

79 to 93 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 91 higher

elevations...82 to 96 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...84 to

99 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63.

Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 61. Highs 73 to

88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 93 51 96 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 87 52 91 / 0 0 0

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 AM PDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...

82 to 94 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60 higher elevations...58 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...

86 to 96 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...

61 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...85 to

97 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

62. Highs 71 to 86.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 81 63 84 / 0 0 0

