CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 26, 2021 _____ 070 FPUS56 KSTO 270930 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 230 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Wednesday. CAZ013-272345- Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 230 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...81 to 90 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows 57 to 72. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 85 to 100 higher elevations...95 to 104 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 77. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 88 to 103 higher elevations...98 to 107 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 78. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 79. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 102. Lows 63 to 78. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 60 to 75. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 88 71 102 \/ 30 10 0 $$ = CAZ014-272345- Burney Basin \/ Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 230 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 72 to 82. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 94. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 97. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 67. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 98. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 68. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 94. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 67. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 89. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63. Highs 78 to 91. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BURNEY 81 49 92 \/ 40 10 10 $$ = CAZ015-272345- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 230 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs around 89. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 65 to 73. North winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 107. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 108. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 103. Lows 69 to 77. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION REDDING 90 65 103 \/ 20 10 0 RED BLUFF 91 69 104 \/ 20 10 0 $$ = CAZ016-272345- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville\/Yuba City 230 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs 88 to 94. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast up to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 99. Lows 64 to 74. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 91 to 97. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION CHICO 92 70 102 \/ 20 0 0 OROVILLE 92 68 101 \/ 20 0 0 MARYSVILLE\/YUBA CITY 94 66 102 \/ 20 0 0 $$ = CAZ017-272345- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 230 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs 92 to 98. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 103. West winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 104. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 98. Lows 62 to 72. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 66. Highs 88 to 98. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 97 67 102 \/ 10 0 0 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 96 64 100 \/ 10 0 0 $$ = CAZ018-272345- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield\/Suisun 230 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated sprinkles in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 89 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 89 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 91. Lows 57 to 66. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Highs 84 to 90. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD\/SUISUN 95 61 98 \/ 10 0 0 $$ = CAZ019-272345- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 230 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated sprinkles in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 104. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73. Highs 93 to 103. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 88 to 98. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 97 66 98 \/ 10 0 0 MODESTO 98 70 100 \/ 10 0 0 $$ = CAZ063-272345- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 230 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...83 to 91 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 73 higher elevations...69 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...96 to 102 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 78 higher elevations...74 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 99 higher elevations... 99 to 105 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 82. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 82. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 100. Lows 66 to 81. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 96. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 75. Highs 81 to 96. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 80 66 89 \/ 20 10 0 $$ = CAZ066-272345- Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 230 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 76. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 92 to 102. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 80. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 105. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 81. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 81. Highs 89 to 104. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 68 to 78. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 97. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION PARADISE 85 74 97 \/ 20 0 0 $$ = CAZ067-272345- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 230 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 75. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 79. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 88 to 96. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 77. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 62 to 77. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 88 66 95 \/ 30 0 10 JACKSON 93 68 98 \/ 10 0 0 $$ = CAZ068-272345- Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 230 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Areas of smoke. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...72 to 87 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...80 to 95 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 72. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...83 to 98 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 72. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 96. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 73. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 91. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 71. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 88. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68. Highs 74 to 89. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION QUINCY 87 48 95 \/ 40 0 10 CHESTER 81 47 90 \/ 30 10 10 $$ = CAZ069-272345- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 230 AM PDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...81 to 93 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...60 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...87 to 97 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 52 to 67 higher elevations... 63 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...87 to 99 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 72. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 95. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 58 to 73. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 88. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 55 to 70. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 87. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 52 to 67. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 78 66 84 \/ 30 0 10 $$ = _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather