CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 5, 2021

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

243 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

243 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Warmer. Highs 81 to 96 higher

elevations...90 to 100 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 57 to 72. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 86 to 101 higher

elevations...95 to 104 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 57 to 72. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...90 to

99 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 73. Highs 85 to

100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 76.

Highs 90 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 98 72 102 / 0 0 0

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

243 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 80 to 90. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 95. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 91. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Highs 82 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67.

Highs 87 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 88 49 93 / 0 0 0

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

243 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs around 99. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then patchy

smoke after midnight. Lows 63 to 73. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs 98 to 104. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 65 to 71. Southeast

winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Highs

95 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

Highs 100 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 100 63 103 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 100 68 102 / 0 0 0

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

243 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs around 98. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then patchy

smoke after midnight. Lows 61 to 71. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs around 99. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 58 to 68. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

95 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

Highs around 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 99 70 100 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 99 67 100 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 100 64 100 / 0 0 0

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

243 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Warmer. Highs 95 to 101. Northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 59 to 69. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy smoke in the morning. Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke through the night. Lows

56 to 66. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 100 64 98 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 98 61 97 / 0 0 0

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

243 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Warmer. Highs 89 to 95. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 86 to 92...

except 80 to 86 near the bay. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows 56 to

62. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 82 to 88. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

86 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 95 59 93 / 0 0 0

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

243 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Warmer. Highs 91 to 98. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy smoke in the evening. Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

Northwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Patchy smoke in the morning. Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows 58 to

68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 97 63 97 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 97 66 100 / 0 0 0

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

243 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Warmer. Highs 78 to 93 higher

elevations...91 to 99 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 61 to 75 higher elevations...

69 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy smoke in the morning. Sunny, warmer. Highs

81 to 96 higher elevations...96 to 102 lower elevations.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 59 to 73 higher

elevations...68 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...92 to

98 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 78.

Highs 84 to 99.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 81 68 87 / 0 0 0

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

243 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs 89 to 99.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then patchy

smoke after midnight. Lows 64 to 76. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 102. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 64 to 74. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 98. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 76. Highs

88 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.

Highs 92 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 93 73 93 / 0 0 0

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

243 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs 89 to 97.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then patchy

smoke after midnight. Lows 63 to 73. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 99. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke through the night. Lows

61 to 73. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 75. Highs

89 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 92 65 94 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 93 66 95 / 0 0 0

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

243 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, smoke, warmer. Highs 76 to 91. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke in

the afternoon. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...80 to 95 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...77 to

92 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 68. Highs

79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 71.

Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 90 50 93 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 83 49 90 / 0 0 0

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

243 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs 71 to 86 higher

elevations...84 to 94 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then patchy

smoke after midnight. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...59 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...86 to

96 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke through the night. Lows

49 to 64 higher elevations...59 to 73 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...84 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs

77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 71.

Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 81 66 84 / 0 0 0

