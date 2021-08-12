CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 11, 2021

579 FPUS56 KSTO 120920

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

220 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-122315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

220 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 93 to 108 higher elevations...101 to 110 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Haze and patchy smoke through the

night. Lows 63 to 78. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. At

higher elevations, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 106 higher elevations...99 to

108 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 64 to

79. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 104 higher elevations...

98 to 107 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 72.

Highs 87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 107 75 106 / 10 10 10

CAZ014-122315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

220 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze

and patchy smoke through the day. Highs 88 to 100 higher

elevations...97 to 103 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Haze and patchy smoke through the night. Lows 54 to 69.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze

and patchy smoke through the day. Highs 88 to 101. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Haze and patchy smoke through the

night. Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 99. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65. Highs

82 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.

Highs 81 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 101 57 98 / 10 10 10

CAZ015-122315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

220 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 102 to 108. Light

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 70 to 76.

Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 102 to 108.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 70 to

78. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 101 to 107. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. Highs

94 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 107 71 106 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 107 73 106 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-122315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

220 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs around

96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

around 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 103 73 104 / 0 10 0

OROVILLE 102 70 102 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 102 67 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-122315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

220 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 104. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 72. Highs 95 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 100 67 99 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 98 64 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-122315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

220 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs 88 to 94. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 67. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 66. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Highs 90 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 61. Highs

85 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 96 62 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-122315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

220 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs 93 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 97 67 96 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 99 71 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-122315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

220 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. At

higher elevations, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 101 higher elevations...101 to

107 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Haze and patchy smoke

through the night. Lows 68 to 80. Prevailing northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 85 to 100 higher elevations...100 to 106 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 68 to

82. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...99 to 105 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 82.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 63 to 78.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows 62 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 74. Highs

83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 91 73 91 / 10 0 10

CAZ066-122315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

220 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 93 to 107.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 69 to 79.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 93 to 105.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 70 to

80. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

93 to 105. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 81.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 77.

Highs 87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 97 76 96 / 0 10 0

CAZ067-122315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

220 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 77. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 61 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 96 69 96 / 0 10 0

JACKSON 96 68 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-122315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

220 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke and haze through the day. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to

96 higher elevations...86 to 101 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Smoke and haze through the night.

Lows 57 to 72. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke and haze through the day. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to

95 higher elevations...85 to 100 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Smoke and haze through the night.

Lows 58 to 73. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...84 to 99 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68.

Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 99 56 98 / 20 20 20

CHESTER 94 55 93 / 20 20 20

CAZ069-122315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

220 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze through the day. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 93 higher

elevations...88 to 100 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Haze through the night.

Lows 54 to 69 higher elevations...64 to 77 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze through the day. At higher

elevations, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...89 to 99 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Haze through the night. Lows 54 to

69 higher elevations...65 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 92 higher

elevations...89 to 99 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66. Highs

75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 88 71 88 / 10 10 10

