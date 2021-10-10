CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 9, 2021

063 FPUS56 KSTO 101015

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

315 AM PDT Sun Oct 10 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Columbus Day.

CAZ013-102345-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

315 AM PDT Sun Oct 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...72 to 81 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 27 to 42 higher

elevations...36 to 46 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...

55 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 24 to 39 higher

elevations...33 to 43 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...

61 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50. Highs

62 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 80 45 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-102345-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

315 AM PDT Sun Oct 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 71. Light winds becoming northwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 18 to 33. Prevailing north

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 37 to 51 higher

elevations...48 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 14 to 29. Prevailing

north winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 57. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 19 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 54 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39. Highs

56 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 69 21 52 / 0 10 0

CAZ015-102345-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

315 AM PDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 25 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs around 63. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 37 to 47. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 80 42 64 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 82 50 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-102345-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

315 AM PDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 49. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs around 65. North

winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 41 to 47. North winds 10 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 67. North winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 67 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

around 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 78 50 65 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 77 50 67 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 78 50 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-102345-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

315 AM PDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Light winds becoming northwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the northwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 63 to 69. Northwest winds

15 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 41 to 51. North winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 65 to 71. North winds 10 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 83. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

77 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 78 52 67 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 78 50 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-102345-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

315 AM PDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 51. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 64 to 70. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the north

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 47 to 53. North winds 15 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 65 to 71. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 51.

Highs 70 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Highs

79 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 82 51 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-102345-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

315 AM PDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 78. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 61 to 68. Northwest winds

15 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 42 to 50. Northwest winds

15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

75 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 77 51 67 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 76 52 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-102345-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

315 AM PDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...74 to 80 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 30 to 45 higher

elevations...42 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...

58 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 29 to 44 higher elevations...

38 to 46 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...

62 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55.

Highs 56 to 71.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 66 36 49 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-102345-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

315 AM PDT Sun Oct 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 79. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 50. Prevailing

northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 52 to 64. Prevailing north

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 33 to 47. Prevailing north

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 59. Highs

70 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 71 47 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-102345-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

315 AM PDT Sun Oct 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 46. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Prevailing north winds up

to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 45. Prevailing north

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

71 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 69 38 58 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 71 42 62 / 0 0 10

CAZ068-102345-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

315 AM PDT Sun Oct 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 23 to 38. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs 34 to

49 higher elevations...41 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds 10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 20 to 35. Prevailing

north winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...

45 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 52 to 67. Lows 29 to

44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49. Highs

61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 72 22 52 / 0 10 0

CHESTER 69 21 49 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-102345-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

315 AM PDT Sun Oct 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...62 to

72 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 21 to 36 higher elevations...32 to 44 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Over ridges...

prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

25 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers at

higher elevations. Breezy, cooler. Highs 32 to 47 higher

elevations...49 to 59 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 16 to 31 higher

elevations...29 to 41 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52 higher

elevations...52 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 52 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51. Highs

60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 62 36 46 / 0 10 10

