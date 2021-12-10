CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 9, 2021

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 AM PST Fri Dec 10 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 AM PST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...47 to

54 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 23 to 36. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs

29 to 43 higher elevations...39 to 46 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and snow. Lows 26 to 38 higher

elevations...34 to 42 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...5 to 10 inches higher elevations. Snow level

3000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and heavy snow. Highs 31 to 43 higher elevations...

40 to 46 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...2 to 8 inches higher elevations. Snow level

3500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Heavy snow accumulations possible.

Lows 29 to 44.

.MONDAY...Rain and heavy snow. Breezy. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Highs 33 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and heavy snow. Colder. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 31 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Colder. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 21 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 29 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and snow showers. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Not

as cool. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 52 35 45 / 0 0 80

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 AM PST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs 35 to 43. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs 35 to 43. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 24 to 34. Snow accumulation of 1 to

5 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 33 to 41. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch lower elevations...except 2 to 4 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Highs 33 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and snow. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Lows 22 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Patchy fog.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 29 to 37.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Colder. Lows 13 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Highs 30 to 37. Lows 13 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Patchy

fog. Highs 32 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 41 22 40 / 0 0 30

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 AM PST Fri Dec 10 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 54.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 36. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. A

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 51. South winds up

to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 38 to 44. South winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs around 46. South winds 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Highs around 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Patchy fog.

Highs around 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 31 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 55 29 48 / 0 0 60

RED BLUFF 55 34 50 / 0 0 30

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 AM PST Fri Dec 10 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 43. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs around 47. Southeast winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows around 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 45 to

51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 33 to 39. Highs around 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain showers. Lows around 40.

Highs around 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 53 37 50 / 0 0 10

OROVILLE 52 37 50 / 0 0 10

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 52 35 51 / 0 0 0

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 AM PST Fri Dec 10 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost and patchy dense fog in the morning.

Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 55. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 32 to

38. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs around 52. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 44. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 48. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows around 46.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Highs around 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows around 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 45 to

51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows around 37. Highs around 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows around

41. Highs around 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 52 36 53 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 52 34 52 / 0 0 0

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 AM PST Fri Dec 10 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 54.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 38. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 53. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 44.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows around 47.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Highs around 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs around

50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows around 38. Highs around 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to

45. Highs around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 57 34 55 / 0 0 0

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 AM PST Fri Dec 10 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost early in the morning. Patchy dense fog in

the morning. Areas of frost late in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs 46 to 54. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 33 to

39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 52. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 39 to 45. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 49. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 46.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Highs around 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog. Lows around 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs around

47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 52 35 53 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 52 36 53 / 0 0 0

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 AM PST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...48 to 54 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. At

lower elevations, rain likely in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

31 to 46 higher elevations...41 to 49 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 31 to 44. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...2 to 7 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 34 to 49. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level

5000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and heavy snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 31 to 46.

.MONDAY...Rain and heavy snow. Breezy. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Highs 35 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and heavy snow. Colder. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 31 to 46. Lows 25 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 32 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and heavy snow showers. Heavy

snow accumulations possible. Lows 28 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 42 34 40 / 0 0 30

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 AM PST Fri Dec 10 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 41. Light winds becoming southeast up to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 51. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 34 to 44. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing south

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 39 to 47. Prevailing southeast

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 45.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Highs 41 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 28 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 37 to 47. Lows 28 to

42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 49 39 46 / 0 0 10

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 AM PST Fri Dec 10 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost and patchy dense fog in the morning.

Sunny. Highs 44 to 52. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

47 to 53. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 44.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 42 to 50. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 46.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Highs 43 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 34 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Patchy fog. Lows 29 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers

likely. Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 41 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 48 31 48 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 47 35 50 / 0 0 0

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 AM PST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. In the valleys, patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs 32 to 47. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 20 to 35. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 46. Little

or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then heavy

snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows 23 to 38. Snow accumulation of

2 to 8 inches. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Heavy rain and snow. Breezy. Highs 28 to 43. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 8 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing

south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and snow. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Lows 24 to 39.

.MONDAY...Heavy snow and heavy rain. Windy. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Highs 29 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow and heavy rain. Breezy, colder. Heavy

snow accumulations possible. Lows 20 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Heavy snow showers likely. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Highs 25 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Lows 16 to 31. Highs 25 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 20 to 35. Highs 28 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 42 18 43 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 40 19 41 / 0 0 10

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 AM PST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...In the valleys, patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny.

Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...40 to 48 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 29 higher elevations...25 to

37 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

30 to 45 higher elevations...40 to 52 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 19 to 34 higher elevations...31 to 41 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs 27 to 42 higher elevations...37 to

47 lower elevations. Snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches lower

elevations...except 2 to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds 25 to

35 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

60 mph over ridges.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and snow. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Lows 24 to 39.

.MONDAY...Heavy rain and snow. Windy. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Highs 30 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow and heavy rain. Windy, colder. Heavy

snow accumulations possible. Lows 21 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Heavy snow showers and heavy rain showers. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Highs 26 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Lows 15 to 30. Highs 24 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 19 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers likely. Not as cold.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 28 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 41 30 40 / 0 0 0

