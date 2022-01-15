CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 14, 2022

965 FPUS56 KSTO 151009

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

209 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-160015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

209 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...58 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...56 to

62 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41 higher elevations...

36 to 43 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59 higher

elevations...56 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 63. Lows

29 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 64 42 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-160015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

209 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 45 to

51. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 30. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. In the valleys, patchy fog in the

morning. Highs 43 to 51. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. In the valleys, patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 19 to 31. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. In the valleys, patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 44 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 32.

Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 50 23 50 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-160015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

209 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

64. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

Highs around 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 66 36 63 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 65 36 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-160015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

209 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to

65. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 59. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. North winds around

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 64. Lows

38 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 63 39 61 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 61 40 59 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 60 37 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-160015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

209 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

59. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to

63. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

37 to 43. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows

38 to 43. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 58 40 60 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 58 38 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-160015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

209 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog until late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 59. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 41. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 40. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 57. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows

around 41. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 62 39 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-160015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

209 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread Fog...locally dense early in the morning.

Patchy dense fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 57. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 58 to 64. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

39 to 45. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 57. Light winds becoming northwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows

38 to 44. Highs around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 57 41 60 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 56 41 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-160015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

209 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 61 higher elevations...60 to 66 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 46 to

58 higher elevations...56 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 58 higher

elevations...56 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 47.

Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 57 42 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-160015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

209 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to

65. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 53 to

61. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 55 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 60 43 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-160015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

209 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 64. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to

63. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44.

Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 61 38 59 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 59 42 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-160015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

209 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 42 to

57. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 22 to 37. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 55. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41.

Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 49 21 48 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 46 19 45 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-160015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

209 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...54 to 64 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...33 to 47 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 40 to

55 higher elevations...53 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38 higher elevations...

34 to 46 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...51 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41.

Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 55 40 52 / 0 0 0

