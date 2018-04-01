CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018

_____

989 FPUS56 KSGX 012022

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

122 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

CAZ552-021130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

122 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

62 to 67 at the beaches to 66 to 71 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to 67 to

72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches

to 70 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to

56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

68 at the beaches to 68 to 73 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67 at the

beaches to 67 to 72 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to 72 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-021130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

122 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 55.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to

54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 71 towards the coast to

76 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 71 towards the coast to 73 to 78 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to

55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to

75 towards the coast to 76 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 70 towards the

coast to 75 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 74 to 79.

$$

CAZ043-021130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

122 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 67 near the coast to 68 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to

54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67 near the coast to 67 to

72 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast

to 68 to 73 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to

55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

68 near the coast to 68 to 73 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68 near the

coast to 67 to 72 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 69 to 74 inland.

$$

CAZ050-021130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

122 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 52.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

68. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to

52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to

53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 72 to 77.

$$

CAZ048-021130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

122 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 52.

Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 51. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 53. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to

81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 77 to 82.

$$

CAZ057-021130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

122 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 51.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to

52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 67 to 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to

55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 70 to 77.

$$

CAZ055-021130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

122 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 41 above 6000 feet

to 37 to 47 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65 above 6000 feet to 60 to

69 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 40 above 6000 feet to

37 to 47 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph becoming north with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64 above 6000 feet to 66 to

72 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 68 above 6000 feet to

68 to 75 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 67 above 6000 feet to

67 to 73 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 70 above 6000 feet to 68 to

75 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 70 above

6000 feet to 66 to 74 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 59 to 65 above 6000 feet to 66 to 71 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-021130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

122 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 36 to 46. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs 67 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows

38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 68 to 74.

$$

CAZ058-021130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

122 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 40 to 48. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs 67 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows

43 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 69 to 75.

$$

CAZ060-021130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

122 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 50 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 78 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 74 to 80.

$$

CAZ065-021130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

122 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 57 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 58 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 56 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 84 to 89.

$$

CAZ061-021130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

122 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 89 to 94.

$$

CAZ062-021130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

122 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 65. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 88 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 63 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 63 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 61 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 87 to 92.

$$

Keywords: California, Zone Forecast