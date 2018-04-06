CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 6, 2018

974 FPUS56 KSGX 061955

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1255 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018

CAZ552-071100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

1255 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

62 to 67 at the beaches to 67 to 72 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to 71 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to

77 to 82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

70 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

63 to 68 at the beaches to 68 to 73 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to

68 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to

69 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-071100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

1255 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

71 to 76. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 73 towards the coast to 74 to 79 farther inland.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 84 towards the coast

to 86 to 91 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to

81 towards the coast to 83 to 88 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 72 towards the coast to 77 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

CAZ043-071100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

1255 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 68 to 73 inland.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 68 to 73 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to

79 to 84 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to

74 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

64 to 69 near the coast to 71 to 76 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67 near the coast to 66 to

71 inland.

$$

CAZ050-071100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

1255 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 55. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78 in the western valleys

to 77 to 82 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 66 in the western

valleys to 59 to 64 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

$$

CAZ048-071100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

1255 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 87 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 46 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

CAZ057-071100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

1255 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 75.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 78. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 82 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Cooler.

Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 71.

$$

CAZ055-071100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

1255 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 48 above 6000 feet to 45 to

55 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs 63 to 73 above 6000 feet to 67 to 77 below

6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 33 to 43 above 6000 feet to 39 to 49 below

6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet in the evening. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 70 above 6000 feet to 69 to 74 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 73 above 6000 feet to 75 to

80 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 76 above 6000 feet to 76 to

83 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73 above 6000 feet to

69 to 77 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs 42 to 50 above

6000 feet to 49 to 57 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Windy, colder. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56 above 6000 feet to 56 to

62 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-071100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

1255 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 77. Snow

level above 8000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 41 to 51. Snow level above 8000 feet in the

evening. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 78. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Cooler. Highs 54 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Windy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 65.

$$

CAZ058-071100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

1255 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds northwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 67 to

77. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 78. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Windy,

colder. Lows 41 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Windy,

cooler. Highs 53 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Windy. Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 60 to 66.

$$

CAZ060-071100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

1255 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 62. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 88. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 46 to 52. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and

blowing dust overnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust. Windy, cooler. Highs 59 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the evening.

Windy, colder. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

$$

CAZ065-071100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

1255 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Lows 61 to 71. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to

55 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds west 25 to

35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and

blowing dust. Lows 57 to 65. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 87 to 92. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph...becoming around 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north with gusts to

25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and

blowing dust. Windy, cooler. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust. Windy. Not as warm. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the evening.

Windy, cooler. Lows 47 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

CAZ061-071100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

1255 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 70. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 90 to 95. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 61 to 67. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 62 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

$$

CAZ062-071100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

1255 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 74. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 71. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 61 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 65 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and

blowing dust. Windy, cooler. Lows 58 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust. Windy. Not as warm. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the evening.

Breezy, cooler. Lows 52 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

$$

