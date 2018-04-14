CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

120 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

CAZ552-151130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

120 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to 71 to

76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 66. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches

to 68 to 73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to 67 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to 68 to

73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to 68 to

73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-151130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

120 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78 towards the coast to

80 farther inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to

52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72 towards the coast to

74 to 79 farther inland.

CAZ043-151130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

120 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 61 to

66. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Colder. Lows 43 to 51.

Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66 near the coast to

67 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast

to 70 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 68 to

73 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 68 to

73 inland.

CAZ050-151130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

120 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53 in wind sheltered areas to

50 to 56 in warmer locations. Areas of winds north 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 77 to 82. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 64 in the western valleys to

58 to 63 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 39 to 46. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68 in the western valleys

to 61 to 66 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to

74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 66 in the western

valleys to 59 to 64 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

CAZ048-151130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

120 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to

52. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler. Highs

61 to 66. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows 38 to 44. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

CAZ057-151130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

120 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 80. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Colder. Lows

42 to 50. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler. Highs 56 to 62. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Colder. Lows 36 to 44.

Snow level 5000 feet in the evening. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 78.

CAZ055-151130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

120 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 30 to 40 above 6000 feet to 38 to 48 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, areas of winds southwest

15 mph, Gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 60 to 70 above 6000 feet

to 66 to 74 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 24 to 34 above

6000 feet to 32 to 42 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight. Near

ridge tops and along desert slopes, gusts to 50 mph...becoming

55 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 43 to 53 above 6000 feet to 48 to

57 below 6000 feet. Snow level 6000 feet. Areas of winds

southwest 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 60 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers overnight. Colder.

Lows 18 to 28. Snow level 5000 feet in the evening. Areas of

winds west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph...becoming 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 53 above 6000 feet to 55 to

60 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 61 above 6000 feet

to 59 to 67 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 44 to 53 above 6000 feet to 52 to

58 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Windy. Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs 54 to 62 above

6000 feet to 61 to 68 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67 above 6000 feet to 64 to

72 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-151130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

120 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 77. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 31 to 41. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler. Highs

51 to 61. Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...

becoming 60 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 24 to 34. Snow level 5500 feet in the

evening. Areas of winds west 35 to 45 mph. Gusts to 65 mph...

becoming 50 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 54 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Windy. Lows 27 to

37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 75.

CAZ058-151130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

120 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 78. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 39 to

46. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler. Highs 52 to 60. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows 29 to 37. Snow level 4000 feet overnight. Areas of

winds west 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph...becoming 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Breezy. Lows 35 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Windy.

Highs 53 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Windy. Lows 34 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

CAZ060-151130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

120 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 86. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Cooler. Highs 61 to 70.

Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming

50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Colder. Lows 33 to

38. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming

40 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 71 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 63 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the evening.

Windy. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

CAZ065-151130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

120 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust overnight. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Local visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the afternoon. Not as warm.

Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

50 mph...becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust in the evening. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times in

the evening. Colder. Lows 42 to 51. Areas of winds west 30 to

40 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the evening.

Windy. Lows 47 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

CAZ061-151130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

120 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 91. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north with gusts to

35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

20 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust in the evening. Cooler. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds

northwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 53 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

CAZ062-151130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

120 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Areas of winds west

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 91. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust overnight. Lows 57 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Not as warm. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust in the evening. Cooler. Lows 48 to 54. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 51 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the evening.

Windy. Lows 54 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88.

