CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 22, 2018

_____

212 FPUS56 KSGX 230347

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

847 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

CAZ552-231900-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

847 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening...becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Local visibility one-quarter mile or

less at times. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to 71 to

76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 66 at the beaches to 70 to

75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to 68 to

73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 65 at the beaches to 68 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to 71 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to 69 to

74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to 69 to

74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-231900-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

847 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Local visibility

one-quarter mile or less at times. Lows 48 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Local visibility one-quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 towards the coast to

79 to 84 farther inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to

76 towards the coast to 78 to 83 farther inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 towards the

coast to 76 to 81 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 69 towards the coast to

74 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 73 towards the coast to

77 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 73 towards the coast to

75 to 80 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 73 towards the coast to

75 to 80 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-231900-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

847 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening...becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Local visibility one-quarter mile or

less at times. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Local visibility one-quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 73 to 78

inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 71 to

76 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 70 to

75 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 66 near the coast to 66 to

71 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 68 to

73 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 68 to

73 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 68 to

73 inland.

$$

CAZ050-231900-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

847 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Local visibility

one-quarter mile or less at times. Lows 45 to 54 in wind

sheltered areas to 52 to 58 in warmer locations. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Local visibility one-quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 53 in wind sheltered

areas to 51 to 58 in warmer locations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

80 in the western valleys to 78 to 83 near the foothills. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to

55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72 in the western valleys

to 72 to 77 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77.

$$

CAZ048-231900-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

847 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Local visibility one

quarter mile or less at times. Lows 49 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs 83 to 88. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 83 to 88. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84.

$$

CAZ057-231900-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

847 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 79.

$$

CAZ055-231900-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

847 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44 above 6000 feet to

43 to 53 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph early in the evening becoming light. Near ridge

tops and along desert slopes, areas of winds southwest 15 mph,

Gusts to 25 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75 above 6000 feet to 72 to

81 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45 above 6000 feet to

43 to 53 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 75 above 6000 feet to 73 to 82 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Areas of winds

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 66 to 74 above 6000 feet to 71 to 80 below

6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 75 above 6000 feet to 71 to

80 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 75 above 6000 feet to 70 to

78 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 71 above 6000 feet to 67 to

75 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 71 above 6000 feet to 67 to

75 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-231900-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

847 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Areas of winds west

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 76 to 85. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79.

$$

CAZ058-231900-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

847 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 75 to 84. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 77.

$$

CAZ060-231900-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

847 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 87 to 92. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 58. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

$$

CAZ065-231900-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

847 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 94 to 99. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 68. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 55 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 88 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 57 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 88 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 57 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

$$

CAZ061-231900-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

847 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. Areas of winds

north 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 70. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

$$

CAZ062-231900-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

847 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 73. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 94 to 99. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: California, Zone Forecast