Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

113 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

113 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 73 to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

68 to 73 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

69 to 74 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

113 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 77 towards the

coast to 82 to 87 farther inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

56 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 77 towards the coast to

81 to 86 farther inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 towards the coast to

85 to 90 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 towards the coast to 83 to

88 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 75 towards the coast to 77 to 82 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 76 towards the coast to

79 to 84 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 78 towards the coast to

82 to 87 farther inland.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

113 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 74 to

79 inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 75 to

80 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 72 to

77 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

69 to 74 near the coast to 73 to 78 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

71 to 76 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

113 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 77 to 82 in the

western valleys to 88 to 93 near the foothills. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys

to 85 to 90 near the foothills. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys

to 89 to 94 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys

to 87 to 92 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 in the western valleys to

80 to 85 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys

to 81 to 86 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys

to 86 to 91 near the foothills.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

113 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 94 to 101. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 99. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

113 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. Areas of winds

north 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 92.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

113 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53 above 6000 feet to 53 to

63 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph overnight.

Light winds in the evening. Near ridge tops and along desert

slopes, light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 82 to 91 above 6000 feet

to 89 to 96 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55 above 6000 feet to

57 to 67 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91 above 6000 feet to 89 to

97 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 92 above 6000 feet to 89 to

97 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 90 above 6000 feet to 88 to

96 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 85 above 6000 feet to 80 to

90 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85 above 6000 feet to 81 to

91 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87 above 6000 feet to 83 to

92 below 6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

113 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 98. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

113 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 97. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 98. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

113 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM

PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 103.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

113 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM

PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 79. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 71 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 66 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 65 to 74.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

113 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM

PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 79. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 80. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 83. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 112 to 117.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 76.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

113 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM

PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 85. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 78.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

