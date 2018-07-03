CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 2, 2018

_____

982 FPUS56 KSGX 030903

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

203 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

CAZ552-032130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

203 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT FOR WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 83 to 88 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 89 to 94 at the beaches to 95 to 100 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91 at the beaches to 99 to

104 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 86 to

91 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 82 to

87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-032130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

203 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 76 towards the coast to 78 to 83 farther

inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning

then mostly sunny. Highs around 77 towards the coast to 81 to

86 farther inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 88 towards the coast to 90 to

95 farther inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 69 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 103 towards the coast to

108 to 113 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as hot. Highs 86 to 91 towards the

coast to 92 to 97 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 84 towards the coast to

87 to 92 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-032130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

203 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT FOR WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 73 to 78 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 83 to 88 inland.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 84 to 89 near the coast to 95 to 100 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89 near the coast to 97 to

102 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 86 to

91 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 83 to

88 inland.

$$

CAZ050-032130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

203 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to 80 to 85 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 53 to 59. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to 83 to

88 near the foothills. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys to 92 to 97 near

the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 67 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93 in the western valleys to

92 to 97 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 66.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

$$

CAZ048-032130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

203 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 53 to 59. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 72 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows 64 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 68.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98.

$$

CAZ057-032130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

203 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 89. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 99 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 72 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 64 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 94.

$$

CAZ055-032130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

203 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84 above 6000 feet to 78 to

88 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 41 to 51 above 6000 feet to

50 to 60 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet

to 79 to 89 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Areas of winds

south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 87 above 6000 feet to 86 to

93 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 91 above 6000 feet to

94 to 102 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 91 above 6000 feet to

93 to 99 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 88 above 6000 feet to

88 to 97 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 86 above 6000 feet to

84 to 94 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-032130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

203 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Areas of winds west

15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 92. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 90 to 98. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 94 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 95.

$$

CAZ058-032130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

203 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 58. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 89 to 98. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 96 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 94.

$$

CAZ060-032130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

203 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67. Areas of winds south

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Areas of winds

south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67. Areas of winds

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west with gusts

to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 72 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 70 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 76.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ065-032130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

203 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 76 to 86.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 111 to 116.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 84 to 92.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 80 to 87.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 75 to 84.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

CAZ061-032130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

203 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 79. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north with gusts

to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 86.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 114 to 119.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 86 to 92.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 109 to 114.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Lows 79 to 88.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 108 to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 86.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

CAZ062-032130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

203 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Areas of

winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 80. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 113 to 118.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 85 to 94.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 89.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 79 to 87.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108.

$$

_____

