CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018

411 FPUS56 KSGX 080105

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

605 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

CAZ552-081615-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

605 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

Partly cloudy. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 85 at the beaches to 90 to 95 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 86 to

91 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds

south 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to

86 to 91 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to

83 to 88 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to

79 at the beaches to 82 to 87 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to

76 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-081615-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

605 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

Partly cloudy. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 71. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 89 to 94 towards the coast to 96 to 101 farther inland.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90 towards the coast to

92 to 97 farther inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 91 towards the coast

to 92 to 97 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 61 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 87 towards the coast to

92 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to

87 towards the coast to 88 to 93 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

83 towards the coast to 86 to 91 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

66.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 82 towards the coast to 85 to 90 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-081615-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

605 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

Partly cloudy. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 85 near the coast to 91 to 96 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to 87 to

92 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to

86 to 91 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to

82 to 87 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast

to 81 to 86 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to

78 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland.

$$

CAZ050-081615-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

605 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

Partly cloudy. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 75. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97 in the western valleys to

95 to 100 near the foothills. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

90 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows

59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90 in the western

valleys to 88 to 93 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 59 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to

66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 85 to

90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to

65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to

87 in the western valleys to 85 to 90 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-081615-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

605 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

Partly cloudy. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 76. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 73. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 73. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 92 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96.

$$

CAZ057-081615-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

605 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

Partly cloudy. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 79. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 102. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 74. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 94.

$$

CAZ055-081615-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

605 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 51 to 61 above 6000 feet to 64 to 74 below

6000 feet. Light winds. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes,

areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 90 above 6000 feet to

90 to 97 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 51 to 61 above 6000 feet to

64 to 74 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 80 to 88 above 6000 feet to 87 to 95 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 80 above

6000 feet to 81 to 89 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 75 to

81 above 6000 feet to 82 to 91 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight.

Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

74 to 81 above 6000 feet to 81 to 90 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows

52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 76 to 83 above 6000 feet to 82 to 91 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows

52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 83 above 6000 feet to

82 to 92 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-081615-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

605 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 60 to 70. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 92 to 99. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 96. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 mph becoming

east overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows

54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

84 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows

53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 85 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows

52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 93.

$$

CAZ058-081615-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

605 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

Partly cloudy. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 65 to 75. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 92 to 99. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 95. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to

70. Areas of winds west 15 mph becoming northeast overnight.

Gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows

58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 83 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight.

Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 93.

$$

CAZ060-081615-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

605 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Areas of

winds south 15 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 70 to 78. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 108. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 79. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 70 to 75. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph becoming south overnight. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 67 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 66 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight.

Breezy. Lows 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

CAZ065-081615-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

605 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

Partly cloudy. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Lows 80 to 89. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 108 to 113. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 85. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 76 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 99 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 75 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows 74 to 82.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy. Lows 73 to 82.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy. Lows 72 to 82.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ061-081615-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

605 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

Partly cloudy. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 90. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 111 to 116. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 87. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 79 to 85. Areas of winds north

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 77 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 78 to 84.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 77 to 84.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows 77 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ062-081615-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

605 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

Partly cloudy. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 84 to 91. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 112. Light winds becoming east 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 88. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 79 to 85. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 77 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 78 to 86.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows 77 to 85.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy. Lows 77 to 85.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

