CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 9, 2018

_____

250 FPUS56 KSGX 092022

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

122 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

CAZ552-101130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

122 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the

morning. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 84 to 89 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to

81 to 86 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 83 to

88 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

69.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to

79 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to

68.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 79 to

84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to

76 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

67.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to

75 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-101130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

122 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the

morning. Highs around 88 towards the coast to 92 farther inland.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 85 towards the coast to

87 to 92 farther inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 87 towards the coast to

89 to 94 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to

68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

85 towards the coast to 88 to 93 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

67.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 83 towards the coast to

85 to 90 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

80 towards the coast to 82 to 87 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

79 towards the coast to 82 to 87 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-101130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

122 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 83 to 88 inland.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to

82 to 87 inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 82 to

87 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to

68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

80 near the coast to 81 to 86 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

67.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 79 to

84 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to

76 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland.

$$

CAZ050-101130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

122 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys

to 86 to 91 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to

83 to 88 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to

82 to 87 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-101130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

122 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles overnight.

Lows 67 to 73. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 70. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 92 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94.

$$

CAZ057-101130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

122 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Highs 87 to

95. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 94. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 91.

$$

CAZ055-101130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

122 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 49 to 59 above 6000 feet to 60 to

70 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 81 above

6000 feet to 80 to 90 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 45 to

55 above 6000 feet to 57 to 67 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 80 above

6000 feet to 80 to 89 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south

15 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 81 above 6000 feet to

81 to 90 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 84 above 6000 feet to

83 to 93 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 85 above 6000 feet to

85 to 95 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 85 above 6000 feet to 83 to

93 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 84 above 6000 feet to 82 to

92 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-101130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

122 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 55 to 65. Light winds becoming east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 88. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 53 to 63. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 88.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 53 to 63. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 93.

$$

CAZ058-101130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

122 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 mph

becoming east overnight. Gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 89. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 92.

$$

CAZ060-101130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

122 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 68 to 74. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds becoming south 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 74. Areas of winds south 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds becoming south 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 66 to 73. Areas of winds south

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 67 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 68 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 67 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 73.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

CAZ065-101130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

122 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Lows 74 to 81. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming southeast

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 74 to 83. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows 75 to 85.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows 75 to 85.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 74 to 84.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 72 to 82.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ061-101130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

122 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 78 to 83. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 78 to 84. Areas of winds south 15 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 103. Light winds becoming south

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 77 to 84. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 80 to 86.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 80 to 86.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 78 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 84.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106.

$$

CAZ062-101130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

122 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Lows 77 to 83. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 99 to 104.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 76 to 84. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 76 to 85. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 79 to 86.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 80 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 86.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 85.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather