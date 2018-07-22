CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 21, 2018

_____

658 FPUS56 KSGX 220907

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

207 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

CAZ552-222130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

207 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM MONDAY TO 9 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 83 to 88 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86 at the beaches to 87 to 92 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 88 at the beaches

to 90 to 95 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 at the beaches to 86 to

91 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 69.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 83 to

88 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches

to 80 to 85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-222130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

207 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 85 towards the coast to

87 to 92 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 63 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 84 to 89 towards the coast to 91 to 96 farther inland.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 89 to 94 towards the coast to 98 farther inland. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97 towards the coast to

102 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92 towards the coast to

93 to 98 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89 towards the coast to

91 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to

87 towards the coast to 87 to 92 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-222130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

207 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM MONDAY TO 9 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 79 to

84 inland. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 84 to 89 inland. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84 near the coast to 89 to 94 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 88 near the coast

to 93 to 98 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 69.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 near the coast to 87 to

92 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 84 to

89 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

80 near the coast to 81 to 86 inland.

$$

CAZ050-222130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

207 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys

to 88 to 93 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys to 95 to 100 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 66 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 92 to 97 in the western valleys to 100 to 105 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100 in the western valleys

to 101 to 106 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94 in the western valleys

to 94 to 99 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 85 to

90 in the western valleys to 90 to 95 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to

71.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to

88 in the western valleys to 87 to 92 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-222130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

207 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99.

$$

CAZ057-222130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

207 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 73. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 93 to 103. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 95.

$$

CAZ055-222130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

207 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY BELOW 7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs 76 to 84 above 6000 feet to 84 to 92 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60 above 6000 feet to 61 to

71 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north overnight. Areas of

winds west 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 91 above 6000 feet to

91 to 99 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 86 to 93 above 6000 feet to 94 to 101 below 6000 feet.

Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 94 above 6000 feet to

95 to 103 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 90 above 6000 feet to 90 to

99 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 81 to 87 above 6000 feet to 87 to 96 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 86 above 6000 feet to

86 to 95 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-222130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

207 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 87 to 94. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 95 to 101. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Areas of winds west

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 104. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 90 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 94.

$$

CAZ058-222130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

207 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 94 to 102. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 105. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 64 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 89 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 93.

$$

CAZ060-222130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

207 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ065-222130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

207 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 87. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 91. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 113 to 118. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 84 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 114 to 119.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 83 to 89.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 78 to 87.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 83.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

CAZ061-222130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

207 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 89. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 114. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 86 to 91. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 117. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 115 to 120.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 86.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107.

$$

CAZ062-222130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

207 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 89. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 111 to 116. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 86 to 91. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 115 to 120. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 87 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 115 to 120.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 86.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

17

_____

