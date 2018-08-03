CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018

_____

288 FPUS56 KSGX 030054

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

554 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

CAZ552-031600-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

554 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 67 to 72. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 83 to

88 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 84 to

89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 84 to

89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 67.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 at the beaches to 88 to

93 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 at the beaches to 87 to

92 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 at the beaches

to 87 to 92 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 at the beaches to 87 to

92 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-031600-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

554 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 67 to 72. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 89 towards the coast to

89 to 94 farther inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 89 towards the coast to 90 to

95 farther inland. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds south 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 89 towards the coast to 90 to

95 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 90 to 95 towards the coast to

95 to 100 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 90 to 95 towards the coast to

96 to 101 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94 towards the coast to

95 to 100 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 87 to 92 towards the coast to

92 to 97 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-031600-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

554 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 83 to

88 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 84 to

89 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 84 to

89 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 near the coast to 90 to

95 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 87 near the coast to 90 to

95 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 near the coast

to 88 to 93 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 87 near the coast to 88 to

93 inland.

$$

CAZ050-031600-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

554 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 85 to 90 in the western valleys

to 91 to 96 near the foothills. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 85 to 90 in the western valleys to

92 to 97 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 85 to 90 in the western valleys

to 92 to 97 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 91 to 96 in the western valleys

to 95 to 100 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98 in the western valleys to

96 to 101 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95 in the western valleys

to 97 to 102 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to

71.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 91 to

96 in the western valleys to 95 to 100 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-031600-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

554 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ057-031600-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

554 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 97 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

$$

CAZ055-031600-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

554 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 57 to 67 above 6000 feet to 61 to 71 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90 above 6000 feet to 87 to

96 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64 above 6000 feet to 60 to

70 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light. Near ridge tops and along

desert slopes, areas of winds southwest 15 mph, Gusts to 25 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 91 above 6000 feet to 88 to

96 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 91 above 6000 feet to 88 to

96 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 91 above 6000 feet to 92 to

98 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 84 to 90 above 6000 feet to 90 to 98 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 91 above 6000 feet to

90 to 97 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 90 above 6000 feet to

90 to 98 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-031600-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

554 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 62 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 100.

$$

CAZ058-031600-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

554 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 65 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 73. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 71. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows 65 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 99.

$$

CAZ060-031600-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

554 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 69 to 78. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 73. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

CAZ065-031600-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

554 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 77 to 87. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 86. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 75 to 84.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 87.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 79 to 89.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 110 to 115.

$$

CAZ061-031600-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

554 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 85 to 90. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 111 to 116. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 89. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 112 to 117. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 112 to 117.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 86.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 111 to 116.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 115.

$$

CAZ062-031600-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

554 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 85 to 90. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Areas of winds east

15 mph becoming west with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Light winds becoming

east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 85.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 111 to 116.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

$$

SGX

_____

