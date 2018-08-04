CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 3, 2018

520 FPUS56 KSGX 040948

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

248 AM PDT Sat Aug 4 2018

CAZ552-050100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

248 AM PDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 83 to

88 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 85 to

90 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 66. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 85 to 90 at the beaches to 92 to

97 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to

87 at the beaches to 90 to 95 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85 at the beaches to 87 to

92 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 85 to

90 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 85 to

90 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-050100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

248 AM PDT Sat Aug 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 89 towards the coast to

90 to 95 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 86 to 91 towards the coast to

92 to 97 farther inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

69. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 94 to 99 towards the coast to 99 to

104 farther inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to

71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96 towards the coast to

99 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91 towards the coast to

93 to 98 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92 towards the coast to

92 to 97 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91 towards the coast to 91 to

96 farther inland.

CAZ043-050100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

248 AM PDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 85 to

90 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 near the coast to 87 to

92 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

67. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 89 near the coast to 93 to

98 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 89 near the coast to 94 to

99 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86 near the coast to 88 to

93 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85 near the coast to 87 to

92 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84 near the coast to 86 to

91 inland.

CAZ050-050100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

248 AM PDT Sat Aug 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 87 to

92 in the western valleys to 92 to 97 near the foothills. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95 in the western valleys to

95 to 100 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 90 to 95 in the western valleys to 94 to 99 near

the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94 in the western valleys

to 95 to 100 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93 in the western valleys to

92 to 97 near the foothills.

CAZ048-050100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

248 AM PDT Sat Aug 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

CAZ057-050100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

248 AM PDT Sat Aug 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 99 to 108. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 101.

CAZ055-050100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

248 AM PDT Sat Aug 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 91 above 6000 feet to 87 to

96 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 49 to 59 above 6000 feet to 56 to

66 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90 above 6000 feet to 88 to 96 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90 above 6000 feet to 90 to 97 below

6000 feet. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 91 above 6000 feet to 92 to

99 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 81 to 88 above 6000 feet to 88 to 97 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 83 to 90 above 6000 feet to 90 to 97 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 82 to 90 above 6000 feet to 89 to 97 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-050100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

248 AM PDT Sat Aug 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 57 to 67. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 94 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 91 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 93 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 91 to 98.

CAZ058-050100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

248 AM PDT Sat Aug 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 94 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 91 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 92 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 90 to 97.

CAZ060-050100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

248 AM PDT Sat Aug 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 71. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Areas of winds west 15 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

CAZ065-050100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

248 AM PDT Sat Aug 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 85. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 85. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 115. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 88.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 78 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 78 to 88.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 79 to 88.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

CAZ061-050100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

248 AM PDT Sat Aug 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 113. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph

becoming north 15 to 20 mph overnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 111 to 116. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 111 to 116. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 89.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

CAZ062-050100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

248 AM PDT Sat Aug 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 84 to 89.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

