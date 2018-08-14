CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 13, 2018

827 FPUS56 KSGX 141014

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

314 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

CAZ552-142130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

314 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 83 to 88 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 82 to 87 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 82 to 87 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 82 to 87 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-142130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

314 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 83 towards the coast to 85 to 90 farther inland.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 62 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 84 towards the coast to 85 to 90 farther

inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 85 towards the coast to 89 farther inland. Light

winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 63 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 86 towards the coast to 91 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 86 towards the coast to 88 to 93 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 85 towards the coast to 90 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 69.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 86 towards the coast to 88 to 93 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-142130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

314 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 80 to 85 inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 80 to 85 inland.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 85 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to 83 to 88 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 83 to 88 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 83 to 88 inland.

$$

CAZ050-142130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

314 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 85 to 90. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to 85 to 90 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 85 to 90 in the western valleys to 88 to 93 near the

foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys to 89 to 94 near the

foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 85 to 90 in the western valleys to 89 to 94 near the

foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 85 to 90 in the western valleys to 89 to 94 near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-142130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

314 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 62 to 67. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 93 to 98. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

CAZ057-142130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

314 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 67. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 97.

$$

CAZ055-142130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

314 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet to 82 to

92 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59 above 6000 feet to 58 to

68 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 73 to 81 above 6000 feet to 82 to 91 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 75 to 82 above 6000 feet to 83 to 92 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 85 above 6000 feet to 85 to

94 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 86 above 6000 feet to 86 to

95 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 87 above 6000 feet to 86 to

95 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 86 above 6000 feet to 86 to

94 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-142130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

314 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 92. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 84 to 90. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 55 to 65. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 85 to 91. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 89 to 96.

$$

CAZ058-142130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

314 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 92. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 84 to 91. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 59 to 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 84 to 91. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 60 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 88 to 95.

$$

CAZ060-142130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

314 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 68 to 74. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 95 to 100. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 68 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ065-142130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

314 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 74 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 99 to 104. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 84.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 75 to 85.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 76 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 75 to 85.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ061-142130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

314 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 105. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 86.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

$$

CAZ062-142130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

314 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 81 to 86. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 82 to 88.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

$$

