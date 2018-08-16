CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018

_____

013 FPUS56 KSGX 160256

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

756 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

CAZ552-161800-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

756 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

64 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 79 to

84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 82 to

87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 82 to 87 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 82 to

87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 83 to

88 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches

to 83 to 88 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-161800-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

756 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

63 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 83 towards the coast to 87 farther inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to

88 towards the coast to 87 to 92 farther inland. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to

70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 88 towards the coast to

89 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 88 towards the coast to

90 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 69.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 87 towards the coast to

91 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 89 towards the coast to

91 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 88 towards the coast to 92 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-161800-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

756 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to

82 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 81 to

86 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 82 to

87 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 82 to

87 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 82 to

87 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to 83 to

88 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 near the coast to 84 to

89 inland.

$$

CAZ050-161800-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

756 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

62 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 88. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to

68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 86 to

91. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to

68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 86 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys

to 88 to 93 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 87 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 89 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

90 to 95.

$$

CAZ048-161800-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

756 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 93 to 98. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

CAZ057-161800-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

756 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 88 to 97.

$$

CAZ055-161800-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

756 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 49 to 59 above 6000 feet to

58 to 68 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 74 to 81 above 6000 feet to 82 to 91 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 49 to 59 above 6000 feet to

58 to 68 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph in the

evening. Light winds overnight. Near ridge tops and along desert

slopes, light winds in the evening. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to

84 above 6000 feet to 84 to 93 below 6000 feet. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

55 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 88 above 6000 feet to 85 to

94 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90 above 6000 feet to 87 to

96 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 80 to 87 above 6000 feet to 86 to 94 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to

86 above 6000 feet to 86 to 94 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to

85 above 6000 feet to 85 to 95 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-161800-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

756 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 56 to 66. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 84 to 90. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 56 to 66. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to

94. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

57 to 67. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 89 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 89 to

95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 89 to

95.

$$

CAZ058-161800-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

756 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 68. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 84 to 91. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Chance

of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

60 to 69. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 85 to 93. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 60 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 88 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to

94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to

95.

$$

CAZ060-161800-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

756 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 68 to 74. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 94 to

99. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

68 to 74. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 68 to 75. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 98 to

103.

$$

CAZ065-161800-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

756 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 73 to 83. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds becoming southeast

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 74 to 83. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 102 to 107. Light winds becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 75 to 84. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 75 to 84.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 84.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 85.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 103 to

108.

$$

CAZ061-161800-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

756 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 80 to 85. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 104. Light winds becoming southeast

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 80 to 85. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 107. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 82 to 87. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 86.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 86.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

109.

$$

CAZ062-161800-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

756 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 80 to 85. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

81 to 86. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 82 to 87. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 82 to 87.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 106 to

111.

$$

_____

