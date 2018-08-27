CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 26, 2018

_____

461 FPUS56 KSGX 271025

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

325 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

CAZ552-280130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

325 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 75 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Lows

63 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 76 at the beaches to 80 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 77 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 78 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 77 at the beaches to 79 to

84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-280130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

325 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 80 towards the coast to 84 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Lows

60 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 82 towards the coast to

86 farther inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 83 towards the coast to

85 to 90 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 82 to 87 towards the coast to 89 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 82 to 87 towards the coast to 87 to 92 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 83 towards the coast to

87 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-280130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

325 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

74 to 79 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Lows

62 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 77 to 82. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 77 to 82. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80 near the coast to 80 to 85 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 81 to

86 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 82 to

87 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 80 to

85 inland.

$$

CAZ050-280130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

325 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 82 to 87. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 in the western

valleys to 85 to 90 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys

to 87 to 92 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys to

88 to 93 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 89.

$$

CAZ048-280130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

325 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 87 to 92. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 87 to 92. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to

63. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

$$

CAZ057-280130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

325 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 91.

$$

CAZ055-280130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

325 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85 above 6000 feet to 79 to

89 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 44 to 54 above 6000 feet to

50 to 60 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet to 78 to

88 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83 above 6000 feet to

80 to 90 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 84 above 6000 feet to 82 to

90 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to 82 to

92 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 77 to 84 above 6000 feet

to 82 to 91 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 75 to 83 above 6000 feet to

81 to 90 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-280130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

325 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 93. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 84 to 93.

$$

CAZ058-280130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

325 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 82 to 91.

$$

CAZ060-280130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

325 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

$$

CAZ065-280130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

325 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 68 to 78. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 71 to 81.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ061-280130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

325 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 82. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 75 to 82. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 82.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 83.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 83.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 78 to 84.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ062-280130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

325 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 75 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 75 to 84.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 84.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 78 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

_____

