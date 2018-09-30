CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018

_____

733 FPUS56 KSGX 300907

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

207 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

CAZ552-302130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

207 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 80 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 65. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 82 to

87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

$$

CAZ554-302130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

207 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82 towards the coast to 84 to

89 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 64 to 69. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers overnight. Lows 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 75.

$$

CAZ043-302130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

207 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 79 to

84 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 85 to

90 inland. Light winds becoming northwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 66. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance

of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Not

as warm. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 74 inland. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 73.

$$

CAZ050-302130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

207 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 85 to 90. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 93 in the western

valleys to 83 to 88 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 66. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Not

as warm. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 76.

$$

CAZ048-302130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

207 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows 62 to

67. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82. Areas

of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler.

Lows 53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers overnight. Lows 52 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

$$

CAZ057-302130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

207 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 66. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 89. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs

72 to 79. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler.

Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 77.

$$

CAZ055-302130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

207 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76 above 6000 feet to 75 to

82 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54 above 6000 feet to 53 to

62 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 60 to 68 above 6000 feet to 71 to 79 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 58. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs 59 to 68 above 6000 feet to 67 to

74 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph...becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy,

colder. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 58 above 6000 feet to 59 to 66 below

6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers overnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 55 to 62 above 6000 feet to 63 to 70 below

6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 67 above 6000 feet to

68 to 77 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64 above 6000 feet to

65 to 73 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-302130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

207 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 81 to 87. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 70 to

78. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance

of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 60. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 76. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy, colder. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74.

$$

CAZ058-302130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

207 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 81 to 87. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 66. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 72 to 80. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 63. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs

69 to 76. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...

becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Lows 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

65 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows

48 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 74.

$$

CAZ060-302130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

207 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 66. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler. Lows 52 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers overnight. Lows 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 76 to 81.

$$

CAZ065-302130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

207 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 94 to 99. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 75. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows 67 to 73. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds

becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 81 to

86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 83 to 88.

$$

CAZ061-302130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

207 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 100. Areas of winds southeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 78. Areas of winds southeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 88 to 93. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 76. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 91. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 87 to 92.

$$

CAZ062-302130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

207 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 97 to 102. Areas of winds west 15 mph becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 78. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 76. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds

becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 68 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Breezy. Lows 66 to

74.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather