CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
207 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
CAZ552-302130-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
207 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 80 farther inland and near
higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 65. Areas of winds west
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 82 to
87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds
becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in
the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
60 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
65 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers overnight. Lows 59 to 64.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.
CAZ554-302130-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
207 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82 towards the coast to 84 to
89 farther inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 64 to 69. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming
southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
59 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 71.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers overnight. Lows 57 to 63.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 73.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 75.
CAZ043-302130-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
207 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 79 to
84 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 85 to
90 inland. Light winds becoming northwest 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 66. Areas of winds northwest
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance
of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Not
as warm. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 74 inland. Light winds
becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 59 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 59 to 64.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 68 to 73.
CAZ050-302130-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
207 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 85 to 90. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 93 in the western
valleys to 83 to 88 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 66. Areas of winds east
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Not
as warm. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 55 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 54 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 77.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 71 to 76.
CAZ048-302130-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
207 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds becoming
southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Areas of winds west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds
becoming southeast 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows 62 to
67. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82. Areas
of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler.
Lows 53 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers overnight. Lows 52 to 59.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 79.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.
CAZ057-302130-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
207 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Light winds becoming
southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 66. Areas of winds
southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 89. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.
Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs
72 to 79. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler.
Lows 54 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 65 to 72.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers overnight. Lows 53 to 58.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 76.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 70 to 77.
CAZ055-302130-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
207 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76 above 6000 feet to 75 to
82 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts
to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54 above 6000 feet to 53 to
62 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to
30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 60 to 68 above 6000 feet to 71 to 79 below 6000 feet. Areas
of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 58. Areas of winds south
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Chance of showers. Highs 59 to 68 above 6000 feet to 67 to
74 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph...becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy,
colder. Lows 42 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 51 to 58 above 6000 feet to 59 to 66 below
6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers overnight. Lows 40 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs 55 to 62 above 6000 feet to 63 to 70 below
6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 42 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 67 above 6000 feet to
68 to 77 below 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64 above 6000 feet to
65 to 73 below 6000 feet.
CAZ056-302130-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
207 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 81 to 87. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds west
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.
Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 70 to
78. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance
of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 60. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 68 to 76. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Windy, colder. Lows 44 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 53.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 73.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74.
CAZ058-302130-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
207 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 81 to 87. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to
35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 66. Areas of winds west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 72 to 80. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to
25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 63. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs
69 to 76. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...
becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Windy, cooler. Lows 49 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs
65 to 73.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows
48 to 56.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 74.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 68 to 74.
CAZ060-302130-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
207 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds southwest
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds south
15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 66. Areas of winds south
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy,
cooler. Lows 52 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 70 to 76.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers overnight. Lows 50 to 58.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 79.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 76 to 81.
CAZ065-302130-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
207 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 94 to 99. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 75. Areas of winds southwest
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows 67 to 73. Areas of winds
southeast 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds
becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Windy, cooler. Lows 60 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 59 to 69.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 81 to
86.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 62 to 72.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy. Highs 83 to 88.
CAZ061-302130-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
207 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 100. Areas of winds southeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 78. Areas of winds southeast
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 88 to 93. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 76. Light winds. Chance of measurable
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 91. Light winds
becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 68 to 73.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 84 to 89.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 66 to 71.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 87 to 92.
CAZ062-302130-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
207 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 97 to 102. Areas of winds west 15 mph becoming southeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 78. Areas of winds southeast
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. Light
winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 76. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph in
the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds
becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 68 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 84 to 89.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Breezy. Lows 66 to
74.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.
