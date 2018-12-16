CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 15, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

329 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

329 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

69 at the beaches to 68 to 73 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of showers. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 47 to 52. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to

73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 75 to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to

54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 68 at the beaches to

72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to

53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

69 at the beaches to 70 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

329 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 43 to 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 67. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 44 to 51. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to

54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to

52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 72.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

329 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

70 near the coast to 69 to 74 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

64 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 73 to

78 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

73 near the coast to 72 to 77 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to

54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 69.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

329 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 51.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 43 to 50. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

329 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 42 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 42 to 48. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

329 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 65. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 51. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

329 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59 above 6000 feet to 59 to

64 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 24 to 34 above 6000 feet to 35 to 43 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 55 above 6000 feet to 51 to

58 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57 above 6000 feet to 53 to

61 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs 61 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 56 to 64 above 6000 feet to 60 to 65 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 52 to 58 above 6000 feet to 56 to 62 below 6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

329 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 33 to 43. Light winds becoming west 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 62. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

329 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 37 to 46. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs 64 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

329 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

329 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

329 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 53. Areas of winds

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

329 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75.

