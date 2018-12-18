CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 17, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

348 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

348 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to 68 to

73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to 70 to 75 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to

53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to

52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to

52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to

52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

68.

CAZ554-190300-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

348 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to

52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to

74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to

51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to

51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to

51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

69.

CAZ043-190300-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

348 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to

73 inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 72 to 77 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to

54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

69 near the coast to 71 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to

53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to

53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to

71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to

52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

68.

CAZ050-190300-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

348 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds

east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

CAZ048-190300-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

348 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 41 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds

east 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

CAZ057-190300-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

348 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 55. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 59. Areas of winds

north 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

CAZ055-190300-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

348 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool. Highs 54 to 60. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph ...

except light winds near ridge tops and along desert slopes.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 28 to 38 above 6000 feet to 37 to 45 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 68. Areas of winds

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 69. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 50 to 56 above 6000 feet to 54 to 59 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54 above 6000 feet to 52 to

58 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-190300-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

348 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 34 to 44. Light winds becoming northeast 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Areas of winds east

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

CAZ058-190300-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

348 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 58 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 38 to 48. Light winds becoming northeast 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 72. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 74. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 59 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.

CAZ060-190300-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

348 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

CAZ065-190300-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

348 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southeast

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 73.

CAZ061-190300-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

348 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 76.

CAZ062-190300-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

348 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 71.

