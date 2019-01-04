CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 3, 2019
112 FPUS56 KSGX 041141
ZFPSGX
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
341 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
CAZ552-050245-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
341 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 62. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers
overnight. Lows 46 to 51. Areas of winds south 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Chance
of showers. Highs around 62. Light winds. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs 64 to 69.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 62 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
46 to 51.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 62 to
67.
$$
CAZ554-050245-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
341 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 66. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows 40 to 49. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
59 to 64. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers
overnight. Lows 42 to 49. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 58 to 63. Light
winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 69.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around
66.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
41 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 62 to
67.
$$
CAZ043-050245-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
341 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 64. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 62. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
showers overnight. Lows 43 to 51. Areas of winds south 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Chance
of showers. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 68.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around
66.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
43 to 51.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
64.
$$
CAZ050-050245-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
341 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 38 to 47. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 61 in the western valleys to 53 to
58 near the foothills. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Lows 39 to 47. Areas of winds south
15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
60 in the western valleys to 51 to 56 near the foothills. Light
winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 37 to 45.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 in the western valleys to
59 to 64 near the foothills.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 40 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 69 in the western valleys to 63 to 68 near the
foothills.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 64 to
69 in the western valleys to 60 to 65 near the foothills.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
40 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
64 in the western valleys to 56 to 61 near the foothills.
$$
CAZ048-050245-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
341 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds east 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 38 to 45. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
showers overnight. Lows 39 to 46. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Chance
of showers. Highs 54 to 60. Light winds. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 62 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
40 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 59 to
64.
$$
CAZ057-050245-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
341 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 42 to 48. Light winds becoming south 15 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon.
Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
showers overnight. Areas of fog overnight. Lows 37 to 47. Snow
level 5000 feet in the evening. Areas of winds south 15 mph.
Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Chance
of showers. Areas of fog. Highs 51 to 56. Snow level 5000 feet.
Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 39 to 47.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs 62 to 67.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 58 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
43 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 56 to
61.
$$
CAZ055-050245-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
341 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56. Areas of winds south 15 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 21 to 31 above 6000 feet to 32 to 37 below 6000 feet. Areas
of winds south 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph
overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs 43 to 51. Areas of winds south 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 45 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,
then showers overnight. Areas of fog overnight. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Colder. Lows 18 to 28. Snow level
5500 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Chance
of showers. Areas of fog. Light snow accumulations possible.
Highs 33 to 43 above 6000 feet to 38 to 44 below 6000 feet. Snow
level 5000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to
25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows 21 to 31.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 52 above
6000 feet to 48 to 56 below 6000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs 50 to 56.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 26 to 36.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Breezy. Highs 47 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Breezy. Lows 22 to 32.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and
slight chance of showers. Highs 41 to 49 above 6000 feet to 45 to
52 below 6000 feet.
$$
CAZ056-050245-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
341 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 28 to 38. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph
overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs 49 to 55. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon.
Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Areas of fog overnight. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Colder. Lows 22 to 32. Snow level
5500 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Chance
of showers. Areas of fog. Light snow accumulations possible.
Highs 44 to 51. Snow level 5500 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 26 to 36.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs 55 to 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy.
Lows 28 to 38.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
51 to 57.
$$
CAZ058-050245-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
341 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 63. Areas of winds
southeast 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 32 to 42. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to
30 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 49 to 54. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Areas of fog overnight. Lows 30 to 39.
Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming
40 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then chance of
showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs 44 to 50. Areas of
winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 31 to 39.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 58.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 63.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 54 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain. Breezy. Lows 33 to 43.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 50 to
56.
$$
CAZ060-050245-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
341 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 56. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 55. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of showers overnight. Lows 32 to 37. Areas of winds
southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph
overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 59.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 38.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 56.
$$
CAZ065-050245-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
341 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of showers overnight. Lows 42 to 47. Areas of winds
west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 63 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain. Breezy. Lows 45 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs 62 to 67.
$$
CAZ061-050245-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
341 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 37 to 46. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 40 to 47. Light
winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds. Chance of measurable
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 42 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 66 to 71.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 42 to 51.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 68.
$$
CAZ062-050245-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
341 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 63. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 61. Light winds becoming
south 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 38 to 48. Areas
of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening
becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 64 to 69.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
63 to 68.
$$
Moede
